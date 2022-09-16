 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball Scoreboard

Mikayla Kumpf prepares to serve.

The Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball team is on a roll with a 7-3 record so far this season. However the Bobcats were beat out during the Leyton game last Thursday and Edgemont game on Tuesday.

Past weeks results for Bobcats

2-0 loss against Leyton (Dalton)

1-3 loss against Edgemont

Hemingford will be hosting a tournament this weekend at home starting at 9 a.m.

Team Stats:

Kills Per Set — Breana Specht — 1.4

Hitting Percentage — Mikayla Kumpf — 0.118

Total Blocks — Kambree Walker — 8

Digs Per Set — Avery Davies — 4.8

Serving Aces — Mikayla Kumpf — 24

Aces Per Set — Mikayla Kumpf — 1.0

Digs — Avery Davies — 114

Assists — Mikayla Kumpf — 152

Kills — Breana Specht — 34

Receptions — Avery Davies — 135

Overall Team Stats:

Bobcats National Average

195 Kills 239

8.1 Kills Per Set 8.2

23.8 Kill Percentage 32.4

819 Attack Attempts 746

148 Attack Errors 126

0.057 Hitting Percentage 0.147

