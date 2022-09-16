Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball Scoreboard

The Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball team is on a roll with a 7-3 record so far this season. However the Bobcats were beat out during the Leyton game last Thursday and Edgemont game on Tuesday.
Past weeks results for Bobcats
2-0 loss against Leyton (Dalton)
1-3 loss against Edgemont
Hemingford will be hosting a tournament this weekend at home starting at 9 a.m.
Team Stats:
Kills Per Set — Breana Specht — 1.4
Hitting Percentage — Mikayla Kumpf — 0.118
Total Blocks — Kambree Walker — 8
Digs Per Set — Avery Davies — 4.8
Serving Aces — Mikayla Kumpf — 24
People are also reading…
Aces Per Set — Mikayla Kumpf — 1.0
Digs — Avery Davies — 114
Assists — Mikayla Kumpf — 152
Kills — Breana Specht — 34
Receptions — Avery Davies — 135
Overall Team Stats:
Bobcats National Average
195 Kills 239
8.1 Kills Per Set 8.2
23.8 Kill Percentage 32.4
819 Attack Attempts 746
148 Attack Errors 126
0.057 Hitting Percentage 0.147