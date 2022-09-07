 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball Scoreboard

The Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball team hosted a Triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with Crawford and Hay Springs.

Results for Bobcats:

Tuesday Triangular

2-0 win over Hay Springs

2-0 win over Crawford

Thursday, Sept. 1

3-1 win over Mitchell

Hemingford will take their 7-1 record to Leyton for an away game Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

