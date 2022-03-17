Hemingford Bobcats basketball teams end seasons with winning records

The Hemingford Bobcats boys and girls basketball teams both ended their seasons after losses at sub-districts. However, both the boys’ and girls’ teams finished with a winning record. The boys’ season record was 12-11 and girls’ season record was 13-10.

“We won our first sub-district game against Garden County,” said Boys’ Coach Brennan Vogel. “The Garden County game we executed the game plan well and stayed patient within the game plan.

"Then we lost the second game to Leyton. Against Leyton, we executed the game plan really well in the first quarter, and then got away from the game plan after that.

Leyton plays an aggressive 2-3 zone. The easy way to defeat a zone is to shoot over it, but a team has to have great shooters though, Vogel said.

"Luckily, we had a good shooting night so [we] kept it close. But the message to the team after that game was we can’t take the easy way out. We have to be disciplined and pass the ball around and patiently wait for the zone to open up."

The lesson going forward for the team was to be patient, stay disciplined and work to get open for a shot, rather than taking a contested one.

Heading into the spring, coaches Collins' and Vogels' message to the boys focused on not taking the easy way out. He encouraged them to stay on the court and handling a basketball to get the reps over the summer.

"It’s easy to jack up 3s over the 2-3 zones, instead of working hard to get the really great shot. It’s easy on defense to say my 'man' didn’t score; it’s much harder to help a teammate out then sprint to close out on your man as well."

The coaches are trying to make their athletes understand that everything is in front of them, but it’s not just going to happen. They have to work for it every day. Like Nick Saban says, "you’re either getting better or you’re getting worse; there is no staying the same."

“Basketball in itself is a tough season. It’s long and covers two holiday breaks,” said Vogel. “Winter sports are a grind and the mental toughness aspect of it is what separates the teams playing in March and the ones that end their seasons in February.”

The team was forced to completely change their offensive philosophy in the middle of the season.

“So we built up for a guard heavy philosophy up until Christmas, then had to transition to a post dominate offense after break,” he said.

For next year, the team will try to improve offensive efficiency.

“Coach Collins and I preached to the team all year to work to get really good, high percentage shots,” he said. “We got better at that all year."

However, he noted offensive efficiency is a process that must be maintained regardless of the opponents' toughness. He saw moments of efficiency in quarters and even halves, but it fell back into old habits of forcing shots when the Bobcats fell behind.

"Again, we got better, but still have a ways to go with the returners.”

They will be losing two seniors after graduation: Ethan Specht and Daren McConville. However, athletes who will return next winter will make a solid team.

“We lose two seniors out of twelve, so up to ten returners,” said Vogel. “There are three juniors who have high potential. One driven sophomore who is intent on bettering himself every day, a couple freshmen who were thrust into roles before they were ready, but responded by getting better and learning from their mistakes. We have some 8th graders who show great potential."

Vogel noted how they can go as far as they are willing to work for. But that starts this summer, which is something they struggled with last year.

"If they commit to each other and commit to the gym and weight room in the summer, we could be a really tough team next year, but we can’t just expect to get better with a year of maturity, we need to put in the work and we will close the gap on a lot of the better teams around the panhandle.”

The girls’ battled injuries throughout the season and ended their season with a loss to Bayard during sub-districts.

“I’m super excited about our season,” said Girls’ Coach Steve Morava. “We did some really nice things. We had a little bit of a slow start but for us to wind up 13-10, I’m really pleased with our season. “

The athletes worked hard during practice and during games to make steady progress all season," Morava said.

“This is the first time that the girls’ have had a winning record since 2017. Our seniors were very fantastic this year.”

He credited seniors Destiny Hanson, Elizabeth Mayer, Kamryn Ash and Aly Turek as being a steady influence for the team throughout the season.

“We had some rough patches where we needed that senior leadership and those seniors to put their foot down and say enough is enough let’s keep moving forward and they all did that," he said. "They will be sorely missed next season and they will be very hard to replace.”

The highlight of the season was when the girls' basketball team took home the trophy for the PAC tournament.

“We won the PAC tournament for the first time this year in a long time,” he said. “The Panhandle Conference on the girls’ side was a strong as I had ever remembered and I have been coaching basketball forever. So for us to accomplish that and beat those strong teams was huge. It was a really nice thing for our team to get to hold a trophy and hold those medals.”

As Morava looks ahead to next season, he is pleased with the progress that the team can build on.

“I think the sky is the limit and we are heading in the right direction,” said Morava. “I cannot wait to get started with the next season.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.