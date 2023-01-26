Hemingford Bobcats host wrestling meet

The Hemingford Boys and Girls Wrestling Teams hosted a meet on Friday, Jan. 20 in the gym. Wrestlers from 23 different teams including: Bayard, Ogallala Girls, Gering Girls, Hay Springs, Garden Co. Morrill, Chadron Girls, Bridgeport Girls, Mitchell Girls, Sioux Co., Hay Springs Girls, Garden County Girls, Valentine Girls, Gordon-Rushville Girls, Bayard Girls, Lingle Girls, Banner County, Paxton Girls, Red Cloud Girls, Red Cloud, Morrill Girls along with the Hemingford Girls and Boys.
Hemingford Bobcat 2023 Results for Hemingford Boys
106
Ryan Ragsdale (11-10) placed 2nd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 11-10 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 2-17 (Fall 1:53)
Round 3 — Nolan Dueker (Bayard) 12-7 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 11-10 (Fall 4:26)
106
Alex Hawkins (2-17) placed 3rd.
Round 1 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 11-10 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 2-17 (Fall 1:53)
Round 2 — Nolan Dueker (Bayard) 12-7 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 2-17 (Fall 1:23)
120
Creel Weber (24-4) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 24-4 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 1-10 (Fall 0:43)
Round 2 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 24-4 won by fall over Baxter Reece (Sioux Co.) 6-11 (Fall 2:14)
Round 3 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 24-4 won by fall over Jadon Skavdahl (Sioux Co.) 8-10 (Fall 1:36)
120
Orin Wilkins (1-10) placed 4th.
Round 1 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 24-4 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 1-10 (Fall 0:43)
Round 2 — Jadon Skavdahl (Sioux Co.) 8-10 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 1-10 (Fall 3:05)
Round 3 — Baxter Reece (Sioux Co.) 6-11 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 1-10 (Fall 4:51)
126
Jonathan Fritzler (9-6) placed 2nd and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 9-6 won by decision over Nathaniel Barker (Bayard) 11-7 (Dec 8-5)
Round 2 — Nathaniel Barker (Bayard) 11-7 won by fall over Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 9-6 (Fall 2:57)
Round 3 — Nathaniel Barker (Bayard) 11-7 won by fall over Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 9-6 (Fall 2:09)
132
Nate Randolph (3-14) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Coy Armstrong (Bayard) 12-8 won by fall over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 3-14 (Fall 3:12)
Round 2 — Brock Burry (Bayard) 16-6 won by fall over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 3-14 (Fall 1:42)
Round 3 — Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 3-14 won by fall over Mason Albrecht (Hay Springs) 1-13 (Fall 1:40)
170
Drew Varner (16-9) placed 2nd and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Gunner Roberson (Garden Co.) 19-5 won by major decision over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 16-9 (MD 13-3)
Round 2 — Gunner Roberson (Garden Co.) 19-5 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 16-9 (Fall 1:12)
182
Owen Plog (11-15) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 11-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Kolby Houchin (Bayard) 17-4 won by fall over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 11-15 (Fall 3:46)
Cons. Semi — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 11-15 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 11-15 won by fall over Dakota Wesley (Hay Springs) 2-7 (Fall 2:42)
285
Brayden McGowan (6-12) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Anthony Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 10-9 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 6-12 (Fall 0:57)
Round 2 — Reegan French (Morrill) 20-8 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 6-12 (Fall 0:30)
Round 3 — Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 6-12 won by fall over Noah Yetter (Banner County) 1-11 (Fall 1:19)
Hemingford Bobcat 2023 Results for Hemingford Girls
G110
Aurora Hinman (6-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Emersyn Cross (Gering Girls) 6-6 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 6-9 (Fall 0:42)
Cons. Round 1 — Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Jalie Barnhill (Ogallala Girls) 3-23 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 6-9 (Fall 1:51)
G155
Isabell Gomez (13-7) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Lake McClure (Ogallala Girls) 20-4 won by fall over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 13-7 (Fall 3:03)
Cons. Round 1 — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 13-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 13-7 won by fall over Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) 12-5 (Fall 2:16)
3rd Place Match — Lake McClure (Ogallala Girls) 20-4 won by fall over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 13-7 (Fall 1:53)