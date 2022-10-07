Hemingford Bobcats sweep Western Trails Conference invite

“We just got back from Kearney last Monday after our high school kids had a week of competition off,” said Coach Jayme Clark. “We love taking them to the UNK Invite because it gives them an opportunity to run on the state course and see runners in our class that we don’t normally get to see otherwise. They changed things up on us this year and the boys actually ended up running first and will also run first at districts. The Kearney course is one of the toughest courses we see so we made sure to get some extra hill work in over the last week. Our boys did well but we still have quite a few that aren’t happy with their times. The Kearney course is a hard course to get a PR on so we were so excited to see some of our boys earn their best times of this season on that course. Zane Hinman continues to lead our boys team and he was so close to getting under 19 minutes on that course! Gavin Bell also ran solid on Monday and earned his best time so far this season. Compared to our times last year on this same course, it has been a night and day difference. On the girls side of things, we were blown away with their performance at the UNK Invite. When Dakota, Carlye, and Aurora came around the last corner of the course, I literally had goosebumps.