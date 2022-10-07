Hemingford Bobcats sweep Western Trails Conference invite

On Monday, Oct. 3, Hemingford was host to the Western Trails Conference invite. The Hemingford Bobcats swept the girls and boys team titles. Dakota Horstman claimed a 1st place win in the girls race with a winning time of 21:11.27.
Junior High and High School from Bayard, Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville, Kimball, Mitchell, and Morrill traveled to Hemingford to compete for the first time in eight years.
Junior High runners Austin Benda and Ainslee Woltman will be competing at the Nebraska Junior High State Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Papillion. Good luck Bobcats!
Western Trails Conference Results:
Boys Team
1. Hemingford, 17; 2, Bayard, 28; 3. Kimball, 34
Individual Top 10
1. Luke Ott, Morrill, 18:48.64
2. Zane Hinman, Hemingford, 19:06.90
3. Frankie Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 19:39.50
4. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 19:39.50
5. Boady Hunter, Hemingford, 20:02.10
6. Hunter Miller, Bayard, 20:10.37
7. Nathaniel Barker, Bayard, 20:16.97
8. Braxton Miller, Kimball, 20:20.53
9. Justin Haskings, Morrill, 20:26.87
10. Drew Varner, Hemingford, 20:28.14
Girls Team Results
1. Hemingford, 18; 2. Bridgeport, 19
Individual Top 10
1. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 21:11.27
2. Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 21:48.84
3. Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 21:56.51
4. Aurora Hinman, Hemingford, 22:01.10
5. Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 22:01.87
6. Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 22:10.12
7. Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 22:43.55
8. Shirley Contant, Mitchell, 23:32.19
9. Taylor Bright, Bridgeport, 23:54.16
10. Rylie Barker, Gordon-Rushville, 24:10.66
“We just got back from Kearney last Monday after our high school kids had a week of competition off,” said Coach Jayme Clark. “We love taking them to the UNK Invite because it gives them an opportunity to run on the state course and see runners in our class that we don’t normally get to see otherwise. They changed things up on us this year and the boys actually ended up running first and will also run first at districts. The Kearney course is one of the toughest courses we see so we made sure to get some extra hill work in over the last week. Our boys did well but we still have quite a few that aren’t happy with their times. The Kearney course is a hard course to get a PR on so we were so excited to see some of our boys earn their best times of this season on that course. Zane Hinman continues to lead our boys team and he was so close to getting under 19 minutes on that course! Gavin Bell also ran solid on Monday and earned his best time so far this season. Compared to our times last year on this same course, it has been a night and day difference. On the girls side of things, we were blown away with their performance at the UNK Invite. When Dakota, Carlye, and Aurora came around the last corner of the course, I literally had goosebumps.
“All of our kids have been working hard and it is nice to see their hard work pay off. We were listening to some other teams talk nearby us and it was fun to hear them say that Hemingford wasn’t even on their radar until that day. We have a lot of work to do still before districts on October 13t.”
“We did travel our junior high kids to Gordon-Rushville on Thursday, Sept. 22 and had some solid performances there as well! Austin Benda has continued to surprise us and ended up winning that meet,” said Clark. “Connor Butler has been improving every week for us as well. Desilee Hinman and Ainslee Woltman ran for us for the junior high girls division and both ended up bringing home some hardware. Desilee got 3rd and Ainslee got 8th. They have also worked so hard for us this season and we can’t wait to see how they continue to do”
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the team competed in the Mark Matthews Invitational at the Chimney Rock Golf Course in Bayard.
Hemingford results from the Bayard:
High School Girls:
Dakota Horstman- 1st
Carlye Kresl- 5th
Aurora Hinman- 7th
Serenity Dillard- 17th
Madi Meek- 18th
Rylie Wright- 28th
High School Boys:
Zane Hinman- 4th
Boady Hunter- 15th
Creel Weber- 19th
Drew Varner- 22nd
Gavin Bell- 31st
Keirith Yale- 37th
Taren Hunter- 38th
Seth Dillard- 41st
Jr. High Girls:
Desilee Hinman- 4th
Ainslee Woltman- 9th
Jr. High Boys:
Austin Benda- 2nd
Joshua Miller- 17th
Grayson Hunter- 20th
Connor Butler- 25th
Bayard Results:
Team Results
1 Hemingford, 40; 2. Bayard, 40; 3. Garden County
Individual Top 10
1 Zeke Christiansen, Garden County 18:04
2. Luke Ott, Morrill 18:12
3. Ty Brady, Crawford 18:31
4. Zane Hinman, Hemingford 18:32
5. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville 18:37
6. Nate Billey, Garden County 18:38
7. Parker Wellnitz, Hay Springs 18:57
8. Dash Richards, South Platte 19:11
9. Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville 19:19
10. Elijah Conley, Bridgeport 19:27