Morrill Quad Jan. 26 – Hemingford Results
Match #1 Round 1
Hemingford defeated Crawford 42-36
106—Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) over Ty Anders (Crawford) Fall 0:42
113—Fayt Anderson (Crawford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120—Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126—Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132—Carson Gibbons (Crawford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138—Paden Morava (Crawford) over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) Fall 0:51
145—Colten Mader (Crawford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152—Dalton Norman (Crawford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160—Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170—Double Forfeit
182—Owen Plog (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195—Theron Miller (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220—Jett Eggers (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285—Tristin Jacob (Crawford) over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) Fall 0:36
Match #2 Round 2
Hemingford defeated Bayard 42-30
113—Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120—Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Nathaniel Barker (Bayard) Fall 4:52
126—Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132—Coy Armstrong (Bayard) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138—Brock Burry (Bayard) over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) Fall 1:52
145—Double Forfeit
152—Adam Staman (Bayard) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160—Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Jared Perkins (Bayard) Fall 4:33
170—Double Forfeit
182—Kolby Houchin (Bayard) over Owen Plog (Hemingford) Fall 3:45
195—Theron Miller (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220—Jett Eggers (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285—Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106—Nolan Dueker (Bayard) over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) Fall 1:24
Match #3 Round 3
Hemingford defeated Morrill 51-12
120—Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126—Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) over Nicholos Arroyo (Morrill) Fall 1:07
132—Double Forfeit
138—Double Forfeit
145—Nate Randolph (Hemingford) over Tyler Lashley (Morrill) Fall 5:02
152—Daniel Kohel (Morrill) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160—Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Kyser Lewis (Morrill) Dec 7-1
170—Double Forfeit
182—Owen Plog (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195—Theron Miller (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220—Jett Eggers (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285—Reegan French (Morrill) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106—Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113—Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Mitchell Invite 23 on Jan. 27 – Results for Hemingford Boys
106
Ryan Ragsdale (14-13) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 14-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Matthew Johnson (Kimball) 8-2 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 14-13 (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Semi — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 14-13 won by fall over Ty Anders (Crawford) 6-15 (Fall 4:31)
3rd Place Match — Payton Woodring (Scottsbluff JV) 18-20 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 14-13 (Fall 0:28)
113
Alex Hawkins (2-21) place is unknown.
Quarterfinal — Ace Hobbs (Mitchell) 28-4 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 2-21 (Fall 3:16)
Cons. Round 1 — Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 2-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) 19-11 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 2-21 (Fall 0:59)
113
Creel Weber (28-4) placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 28-4 won by fall over Methius Gonzalez (Scottsbluff JV) 6-14 (Fall 2:43)
Semifinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 28-4 won by major decision over Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) 19-11 (MD 8-0)
1st Place Match — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 28-4 won by decision over Ace Hobbs (Mitchell) 28-4 (Dec 4-0)
120
Orin Wilkins (3-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Tayven Jenkins (Chadron) 13-19 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 3-12 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Round 1 — Colton Marghreim (Mitchell) 8-11 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 3-12 (Fall 2:28)
138
Nate Randolph (4-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Wesley Jacobs (Hay Springs) 19-4 won by fall over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 4-17 (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Round 1 — Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 4-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Paden Morava (Crawford) 16-12 won by fall over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 4-17 (Fall 1:42)
160
Drew Varner (24-10) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Peyton Abbot (Bridgeport) 3-3 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 24-10 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Round 1 — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 24-10 won by fall over Jeremy Swallow (Chadron) 6-21 (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Semi — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 24-10 won by decision over Zane Cullers (Chadron) 20-15 (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 24-10 won by fall over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 17-12 (Fall 2:38)
182
Owen Plog (16-17) placed 4th and scored 5.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Rhett Cullers (Chadron) 27-5 won by fall over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 16-17 (Fall 2:48)
Cons. Semi — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 16-17 won by decision over Cole Katen (Bridgeport) 4-15 (Dec 9-8)
3rd Place Match — Wyatt Reichenberg (Banner Co.) 19-3 won by fall over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 16-17 (Fall 2:44)
195
Theron Miller (22-7) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 22-7 won by fall over Jeremiah Roggasch (Sidney) 11-13 (Fall 1:48)
Round 2 — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 22-7 won by fall over Dasen Seng (Bridgeport) 4-12 (Fall 0:10)
Round 3 — Cael Peters (Mitchell) 29-1 won by fall over Theron Miller (Hemingford) 22-7 (Fall 1:44)
285
Brayden McGowan (9-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Landon Hanes (Sidney) 33-6 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-16 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Round 1 — Darion Dye (Chadron) 11-21 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-16 (Fall 0:30)
Mitchell Invite 23 on Jan. 27 – Results for Hemingford Girls
G110
Round 1 — Taylee Williamson (Chadron Girls) over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 0:53)
Round 2 — Morgan Amateis (Bridgeport Girls) over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 3:36)
Round 3 — Emersyn Cross (Gering Girls) over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 0:38)
G155
Round 1 — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) over Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) (Fall 3:14)
Round 2 — Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 0:54)
Round 3 — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) over Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) (Fall 2:16)