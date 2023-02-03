Senior Wrestlers and their families were recently honored at Parent’s Night! Thank you to the parents of all our wrestlers for the support, extra time and effort put in to allow your sons and daughters to be part of the wrestling program at HHS! Pictured are: Justin and Kim Eggers, parents of Jett Eggers; Chris and Lori Weber, parents of Creel Weber; Jeff and Tiffany McGowan, parents of Brayden McGowan.