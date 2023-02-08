The Hemingford Bobcat boy wrestlers traveled to Bridgeport on Thursday, Feb. 2 to compete in the WTC/SPVA/MAC/PAC 2023 Tournament with 18 other teams.

As a team the Bobcats placed sixth overall with 66 points. Sutherland placed first with 173, Gordon-Rushville second with 171 and Mitchell placed third with 135.5.

Results for Hemingford Boys

106

Ryan Ragsdale (15-13) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 15-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Grady Dempcy (Sutherland) 30-2 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 15-13 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Round 2 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 15-13 won by fall over Dylan Brownell (Sutherland) 2-19 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Semi — Tristin Costello (Gordon-Rushville) 24-7 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 15-13 (Fall 0:46)

113

Alex Hawkins (3-21) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 — Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) 21-13 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 3-21 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 1 — Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 3-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 — Luke Gardner (Garden Co) 17-12 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 3-21 (Fall 2:02)

113

Creel Weber (27-5) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 27-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 27-5 won by fall over Paker Wellnitz (Hay Springs) 9-11 (Fall 2:52)

Semifinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 27-5 won by decision over Ace Hobbs (Mitchell) 31-5 (Dec 3-0)

1st Place Match — Ashton Dane (Gordon-Rushville) 20-1 won by decision over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 27-5 (Dec 11-6)

120

Orin Wilkins (5-12) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 5-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Nathaniel Barker (Bayard) 14-10 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 5-12 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 2 — Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 5-12 won by fall over Tanner Olson (Gordon-Rushville) 0-15 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Semi — Colton Marghreim (Mitchell) 5-6 won by fall over Orin Wilkins (Hemingford) 5-12 (Fall 2:07)

126

Jonathan Fritzler (14-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 14-8 won by fall over Nicholos Arroyo (Morrill) 8-21 (Fall 1:36)

Quarterfinal — Malachi Christensen (Chase Co.) 16-13 won by fall over Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 14-8 (Fall 3:19)

Cons. Round 2 — Rylan Houk (Mitchell) 6-27 won by fall over Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 14-8 (Fall 3:49)

132

Nate Randolph (5-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — James McGinnis (Kimball) 33-6 won by fall over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 5-18 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Round 1 — Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 5-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 — Brodey Hund (Hershey) 20-21 won by major decision over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 5-18 (MD 11-0)

160

Drew Varner (22-10) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 22-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 22-10 won by fall over Logan Gomez (Minatare) 12-7 (Fall 1:42)

Semifinal — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 22-10 won by decision over Gunner Roberson (Garden Co) 31-9 (Dec 7-5)

1st Place Match — Peyton Abbot (Bridgeport) 7-3 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 22-10 (Fall 0:28)

182

Owen Plog (16-17) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Bradyn Miller (South Platte) 9-12 won by fall over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 16-17 (Fall 3:07)

Cons. Round 1 — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 16-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 16-17 won by fall over Gage Deeds (NP St Pats) 17-18 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Semi — Colton Archibald (Gordon-Rushville) 19-9 won by fall over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 16-17 (Fall 1:33)

195

Theron Miller (21-7) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 21-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 21-7 won by fall over Logan Dodson (NP St Pats) 22-18 (Fall 3:17)

1st Place Match — Cael Peters (Mitchell) 31-1 won by fall over Theron Miller (Hemingford) 21-7 (Fall 5:05)

285

Brayden McGowan (7-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 7-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal — Jeremiah Coley (Mitchell) 26-6 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 7-16 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Semi — Brecken Uehling (Perkins Co.) 10-19 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 7-16 (Fall 1:32)

The Hemingford girl wrestlers competed at districts here are those results:

110

Champ. Round 1 — Jazmin Haller (Norfolk Girls) over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 1:19)

Cons. Round 1 — Cassandra Bernshausen (Minden Girls) over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 1:48)

155

Quarterfinals — Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Round 1 — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) over Raegan Mangelsen (Norfolk Girls) (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Semis — Chloe Mader (Northwest Girls) over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 2:56)