The Hemingford High School Football Program was recently recognized as the Nebraska class D1 recipient of the National Football Foundation (NFF) National High School Academic Excellence Award. This is the second year in a row the team has earned this award as the Nebraska class D1 recipient.
Eligibility requirements for the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award include:
- A minimum cumulative team GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
- Superior academic application and performance.
- Successful football season.
I'm really proud of our young men. They put in the work in the classroom to earn this recognition. Having the discipline to perform at a high level in the classroom typically transfers to having the discipline to perform at a high level in the athletic realm. Not only will there be athletic successes that grow out of their academic effort, there will undoubtedly be life successes as well. Extremely happy for these student-athletes.