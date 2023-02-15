A minimum cumulative team GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Superior academic application and performance.

Successful football season.

I'm really proud of our young men. They put in the work in the classroom to earn this recognition. Having the discipline to perform at a high level in the classroom typically transfers to having the discipline to perform at a high level in the athletic realm. Not only will there be athletic successes that grow out of their academic effort, there will undoubtedly be life successes as well. Extremely happy for these student-athletes.