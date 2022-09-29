Hemingford girls claim top spot

The Hemingford Junior and High School Cross Country Team competed at the Kearney Cross Country Invite on Monday, Sept. 26. This meet is one of the bigger cross country meets of the season.
The Hemingford girls were impressive in the meet, capturing the Class D team title with 17 points in a meet that featured 31 schools with 174 runners competing.
When the meet was finished, Gering’s Madison Seiler was on top of the 166-runner field in Class B with an impressive 19 minute, 14.39 second time. Seiler beat out York’s Kassidy Stuckey by nine seconds to capture the UNK title.
Hemingford had three runners finish in the top 10 with freshman Dakota Horstman taking fifth overall with a time of 21:18.94 followed by Caryle Kresl taking sixth with a time of 21:19.22. The Bobcats’ Aurora Hinman finished ninth with a time of 21:25.04.
Hemingford’s other two runners included Madison Meek in 102nd (26:47.53) and Serenity Dillard in 122nd (28:08.97).
On the boys side, Scottsbluff and Gering finished 13th and 14th respectively in the 20-team race. Scottsbluff ended up with 205 points while Gering had 249 points. Lexington won the title with 31 points, just edging Omaha Skutt’s 37 points.
The Class D race saw three area teams in the 42-team field with 259 runners. Garden County was the highest Panhandle team, taking 12th overall after tying Bertrand with 151 points. Bayard finished in 20th place with 208 points and won the tiebreaker with Medicine Valley but lost to Homer. Hemingford took 25th with 220 points
Garden County’s Zeke Christiansen was the highest local finisher taking 30th in 18:48.72 followed by Gordon-Rushville’s Gregory Johns in 38th (18:56.79). Hemingford’s Zane Hinman took 43rd with a time of 19:05.44. Garden County’s Nate Billey was also in the Top 50 at 49th in 19:21.96.
Hemingford’s other runners included Drew Varner in 93rd (20:53.60), Boady Hunter in 122nd (21:30.35), along with at Creel Weber (22:16.29), Gavin Bell (22:50.94), Teren Hunter (25:44.99).
"We just got back from Kearney on Monday after our high school kids had a week of competition off," said Coach Jayme Clark. "We love taking them to the UNK Invite because it gives them an opportunity to run on the state course and see runners in our class that we don’t normally get to see otherwise. They changed things up on us this year and the boys actually ended up running first and will also run first at districts. The Kearney course is one of the toughest courses we see so we made sure to get some extra hill work in over the last week. Our boys did well but we still have quite a few that aren’t happy with their times. The Kearney course is a hard course to get a PR on so we were so excited to see some of our boys earn their best times of this season on that course. Zane Hinman continues to lead our boys team and he was so close to getting under 19 minutes on that course! Gavin Bell also ran solid on Monday and earned his best time so far this season. Compared to our times last year on this same course, it has been a night and day difference. On the girls side of things, we were blown away with their performance at the UNK Invite. When Dakota, Carlye, and Aurora came around the last corner of the course, I literally had goosebumps.
"All of our kids have been working hard and it is nice to see their hard work pay off. We were listening to some other teams talk nearby us and it was fun to hear them say that Hemingford wasn’t even on their radar until that day. We have a lot of work to do still before districts on October 13th but we’re ready to keep pushing ourselves. We are also hosting WTC this year on Monday, October 3rd! We hope to see a lot of people out cheering our kids on!"
"We did travel our junior high kids to Gordon-Rushville last Thursday and had some solid performances there as well! Austin Benda has continued to surprise us and ended up winning that meet," said Clark. "Connor Butler has been improving every week for us as well. Desilee Hinman and Ainslee Woltman ran for us for the junior high girls division and both ended up bringing home some hardware. Desilee got 3rd and Ainslee got 8th. They have also worked so hard for us this season and we can’t wait to see how they continue to do"
Bobcat Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark with members of the Hemingford JH Cross Country Team at the Gordon meet on Sept. 22. Pictured from left: Clark, Ainslee Woltman, Desilee Hinman, Austin Benda, and Connor Butler.