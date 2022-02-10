Hemingford Girls Compete at Wrestling Districts

The Hemingford Girl’s Wrestling Team competed at the first NSAA Sanctioned Girls District Wrestling Meet in Gothenburg this past weekend. There were 23 teams represented. Along with Hemingford, other local wrestlers traveled from Bayard, Bridgeport, Sidney, and Garden County.

“Good job to all our Hemingford Girl Wrestlers at the first NSAA Sanctioned Girls District Wrestling Meet,” said Coach Pete Gomez. “We are proud of all of you.”

The Hemingford Girls will not be competing at the state level however two girls from the tournament in Gothenburg advanced after winning the third-place matches in their respective brackets.

Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin decisioned South Loop’s Aubree Stutzman 6-4 in the 100 bracket as Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins won third place in a 5-4 decision against Southwest’s Ambie Custard in 120.

“It’s really cool, Kyra fought hard all weekend and it paid off for her,” Bridgeport coach Tony McGrath said. “She just had a big upset against (Custard) and she just battled. She wrestled hard, kept herself in good position and it’s just exciting to see somebody that’s put a lot of effort into it and take it pretty seriously to qualify for state.”