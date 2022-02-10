Hemingford Girls Compete at Wrestling Districts

The Hemingford Girl’s Wrestling Team competed at the first NSAA Sanctioned Girls District Wrestling Meet in Gothenburg this past weekend. There were 23 teams represented. Along with Hemingford, other local wrestlers traveled from Bayard, Bridgeport, Sidney, and Garden County.
“Good job to all our Hemingford Girl Wrestlers at the first NSAA Sanctioned Girls District Wrestling Meet,” said Coach Pete Gomez. “We are proud of all of you.”
The Hemingford Girls will not be competing at the state level however two girls from the tournament in Gothenburg advanced after winning the third-place matches in their respective brackets.
Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin decisioned South Loop’s Aubree Stutzman 6-4 in the 100 bracket as Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins won third place in a 5-4 decision against Southwest’s Ambie Custard in 120.
“It’s really cool, Kyra fought hard all weekend and it paid off for her,” Bridgeport coach Tony McGrath said. “She just had a big upset against (Custard) and she just battled. She wrestled hard, kept herself in good position and it’s just exciting to see somebody that’s put a lot of effort into it and take it pretty seriously to qualify for state.”
McKibbin will face Wayne’s Ichell Rivas, who finished second in District 2, which took place in West Point-Beemer. Williamson is slated for a matchup against the third-place qualifier from District 2 in Pierce’s Hadleigh Collison.
Robbins will face West Point-Beemer’s Diana Cervantes, who finished second in her district; Rasmussen will be against Centura’s Sarah Klein, who finished third in Gothenburg.
Boeselager will face Grand Island Northwest’s Miah Kenny, who finished third in the District 4 tournament, which took place in Amherst.
Three Chadron Cardinals qualified after second place finishes in the District 1 tournament in Nebraska City.
Taylee Williamson (107) was pinned by Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson in 1:23, Fia Rasmussen (132) lost in a 6-4 decision against Omaha North’s Ann Marie Meiman, and Kenli Boeselager (145) fell to Angelean Rose from Omaha Central in 2:16.
The state tournament will take place in Omaha Feb. 17 through Feb. 19.
Records for the Hemingford Girls Team for the season:
Isabell Gomez – 14-8
Aurora Hinman – 9-19
Mady Radspinner – 3-7
NSAA Girls Wrestling District Results for Hemingford:
114 - Aurora Hinman (10-21) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Scarlett Weitzel (Sandhills Valley Girls) 13-13 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 10-21 (Fall 2:23)
• Cons. Round 1 - Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 10-21 won by fall over Addison Brown (Minden Girls) 1-9 (Fall 1:55)
• Cons. Round 2 - Ashley Leiva-Miranda (Lexington Girls) 8-11 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 10-21 (Fall 2:04)
165 - Isabell Gomez (16-10) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 16-10 won by fall over Zoe Barela (Ansley-Litchfield Girls) 0-12 (Fall 1:20)
• Quarterfinal - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 16-10 won by fall over Mariah Duran (Sandhills Valley Girls) 21-12 (Fall 1:40)
• Semifinal - Ashlynn Latimer (Southwest Girls) 15-10 won by fall over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 16-10 (Fall 4:19)
• Cons. Semi - Zulema Godinez (South Sioux City Girls) 16-9 won by fall over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 16-10 (Fall 0:55)
235 - Mady Radspinner (3-9) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Mady Radspinner (Hemingford Girls) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)
• Semifinal - Melissa De La Torre (South Sioux City Girls) 16-4 won by fall over Mady Radspinner (Hemingford Girls) 3-9 (Fall 1:03)