The Hemingford Bobcat golfers competed in the Western Trails Conference Championship on Saturday, April 29.

It was a cool and windy day but the sun was shining at the Rushville Sandridge Golf Course. Mitchell claimed the championship title with Bridgeport behind by just 10 points.

For individuals, Hemingford’s Dax Powell came in 2nd place with a 87 behind Mitchell’s Cael Peters in 1st with 75.

On Monday, May 1 the team travelled to Crawford to compete in the Panhandle Conference Tournament at the Legend Buttes Golf Course.

“It was an absolutely gorgeous day,” said Golf Coach Joe Collins. “The Bobcats were able to edge out the hometown Crawford Rams for this year’s championship. The Bobcats had 3 golfers shoot their personal bests to help shoot a season low 351 for the team score.”

The results from the Panhandle Conference Tournament for the Bobcats:

Dax Powell - 76 - Individual Champion Medalist

Jacob Bryner - 88 - 3rd Place Medalist

Owen Plog - 89 - 4th Place Medalist

Drew Varner - 98

Tegan Straub - 101

Team Score - 351 - Team Champion

JV Scores:

Neo Powell - 112

Taren Hunter - 123

Jake Eggers - 129

Anthony Savala - 138

Nathan Randolph - 149