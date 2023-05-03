The Hemingford Bobcat golfers competed in the Western Trails Conference Championship on Saturday, April 29.
It was a cool and windy day but the sun was shining at the Rushville Sandridge Golf Course. Mitchell claimed the championship title with Bridgeport behind by just 10 points.
For individuals, Hemingford’s Dax Powell came in 2nd place with a 87 behind Mitchell’s Cael Peters in 1st with 75.
On Monday, May 1 the team travelled to Crawford to compete in the Panhandle Conference Tournament at the Legend Buttes Golf Course.
“It was an absolutely gorgeous day,” said Golf Coach Joe Collins. “The Bobcats were able to edge out the hometown Crawford Rams for this year’s championship. The Bobcats had 3 golfers shoot their personal bests to help shoot a season low 351 for the team score.”
People are also reading…
The results from the Panhandle Conference Tournament for the Bobcats:
Dax Powell - 76 - Individual Champion Medalist
Jacob Bryner - 88 - 3rd Place Medalist
Owen Plog - 89 - 4th Place Medalist
Drew Varner - 98
Tegan Straub - 101
Team Score - 351 - Team Champion
JV Scores:
Neo Powell - 112
Taren Hunter - 123
Jake Eggers - 129
Anthony Savala - 138
Nathan Randolph - 149