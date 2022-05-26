Hemingford golfers compete in day 1 of the State Golf Tournament

The Hemingford Golf Team competed in their first day of the State Golf Tournament at the Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
“These guys are an awesome group to be around,” said Coach Joe Collins. “They are living up the experience of state golf.”
Collins and the team are hoping for lower scores on day 2.
Here are the results from Day 1:
Daren McConville - 89
Dax Powell - 93
Drew Varner - 96
Neo Powell - 115
Ethan Specht - 118
Team score - 393
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today