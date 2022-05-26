 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hemingford golfers compete in day 1 of the State Golf Tournament

  • 0
Golfers compete in day 1

Dax Powell golfed a 93 during day 1 of the state golf tournament.

The Hemingford Golf Team competed in their first day of the State Golf Tournament at the Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

“These guys are an awesome group to be around,” said Coach Joe Collins. “They are living up the experience of state golf.”

Daren McConville

Daren McConville swings his club as he drives his golf ball down the green.

Collins and the team are hoping for lower scores on day 2.

Here are the results from Day 1:

Daren McConville - 89

Dax Powell - 93

Drew Varner - 96

Neo Powell - 115

Ethan Specht - 118

Team score - 393

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Junior volleyball season wraps-up

Junior volleyball season wraps-up

Hemingford girls in grades third through sixth wrapped up their volleyball season last weekend. The teams were scheduled to compete in tournam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News