The Hemingford Bobcat Golf Team competed in the District D-5 Tournament at the Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course in Bridgeport on Monday, May 15.

“The Hemingford golfers shot a 365, which was good enough to earn District Runner-Up behind Bridgeport,” said Coach Joe Collins. “Dax Powell finished 3rd with an 82 and Jacob Bryner placed 9th, shooting 90. Drew Varner posted a 96, Owen Plog posted a 97 and Neo Powell shot a personal best 105. The Bobcats will head to Lake Maloney Golf Course to compete at the State Championship Tournament on May 23 and 24th.”