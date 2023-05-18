The Hemingford Bobcat Golf Team competed in the District D-5 Tournament at the Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course in Bridgeport on Monday, May 15.
“The Hemingford golfers shot a 365, which was good enough to earn District Runner-Up behind Bridgeport,” said Coach Joe Collins. “Dax Powell finished 3rd with an 82 and Jacob Bryner placed 9th, shooting 90. Drew Varner posted a 96, Owen Plog posted a 97 and Neo Powell shot a personal best 105. The Bobcats will head to Lake Maloney Golf Course to compete at the State Championship Tournament on May 23 and 24th.”
Individual Qualifiers
1. Zaybreon Hansen (10), Perkins County, 75
2. Matthew Phelps (12), North Platte St. Patrick’s, 81
3. Dax Powell (11), Hemingford, 82
4. Harrison Barnette (11), Bridgeport, 83
5. Rhett Flack (10), Crawford, 86
6. Jason Jensen (12), Bridgeport, 88
7. Jacob Holzfaster (12), Paxton, 89
8. Bodhi Dohse (11), Bridgeport, 89
9. Jacob Bryner (9), Hemingford, 90
10. Ethan Hardin (10), Paxton, 91
Qualifying Teams
Bridgeport, 359
Coach: Todd Janicek
Harrison Barnette (11), 83
Jason Jensen (12), 88
Bodhi Dohse (11), 89
Holden Shultz (11), 99
Gage Nein (9), 116
Hemingford, 365
Coach: Joe Collins
Dax Powell (11), 82
Jacob Bryner (9), 90
Drew Varner (11), 96
Owen Plog (9), 97
Neo Powell (12), 105
Perkins County, 369
Coach: Kelly Smith
Zaybreon Hansen (10), 75
Elijah Busick (12), 98
Storm Peterson (12), 98
William Long (11), 98
Jet Peterson (9), 121