Hemingford Gymnasts compete in opening meet

Hemingford Gymnasts Kennedy Casey, Atlee Gasseling, Taya Hruby, Gracia Votruba, Leah Woodbeck and Teagan Yale competed in the Black Hills Invite with Panhandle Gymnastics. The team traveled to Rapid City to compete on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The girls had a great first meet, with all of them medaling in several events. They will travel again to Rapid City for another meet December 11th. Below are the events the girls placed in.