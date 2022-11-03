Hemingford High School Football Recap

The Hemingford Bobcat Varsity Football Team finished the 2022 season with a season record of 2-6 and district record of 2-2.

“Words cannot fully express how proud we are of the 11 young men that competed for Hemingford Football this season,” said Head Football Coach Joshua Dean. “They committed time in the off-season to getting stronger and building relationships with their teammates. They showed up to practice consistently with good attitudes. They took coaching respectfully. They played hard to the final whistle each and every game. They embraced the game of football, knowing it is a hard sport, and they came out on the other side stronger. We are proud of these young men.”

SENIOR: Hayden McDonald

“Hayden was a captain this season and a good senior leader,” said Dean. “Hayden was one of our most physical offensive linemen and defensive players. He was fearlessly physical, a characteristic we want all of our athletes to have. He was also versatile enough to run pass routes as a receiver. In his final game as a Bobcat, he caught a key touchdown pass.”

JUNIORS: Aiden Benda, Jaxon Keane, Theron Miller

SOPHOMORES: Cody Galles, Michael Helmink

FRESHMEN: Jacob Bryner, Owen Plog, Talon Payne, Tayten Haas, Ryan Ragsdale

“All of these kids were an integral part of the Hemingford Football team,” Dean said. “Without each and every one of them this season might not have happened. We are glad it happened; credit to them for making it happen. Many of them will springboard into their winter athletic seasons ready to compete for Bobcat Nation. We look forward to supporting them, their teammates, and their coaches this coming winter season.”

Dean said the student managers Cash Keane, Porter Sorensen, and Ty Horstman showed strong commitment to the team throughout the season.

“They would hustle down to high school practice after their junior high practices, ready and willing to help the team however they could,” said Dean. “Jacob Ferguson joined our team part way through the season as a filmer. His work as a filmer gave the coaches and players the ability to review film each week.”

“Thank you parents and guardians for supporting your kids as part of Hemingford Football,” said Dean. “We are truly blessed to have the opportunity to coach your kids. Thank you to all Hemingford community members that made this season special for these kids. No matter the score, they felt your support, positive energy and words of encouragement.”

The funds raised during the team cookie dough fundraiser will help the team make their annual football trip this month.

“With your generous donations to Hemingford Football, 27 high school and junior high football kids will have the opportunity to watch the Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes play live in Boulder on November 5th,” said Dean. “We are truly blessed to be a part of Bobcat Nation and the great village of Hemingford.”

2022 Hemingford High School Football Season Stats

Rushing Stats

Cody Galles — 117 carries, 938 yds, 10 TDs

Tayten Haas — 55 carries, 402 yds, 7 TDs

Talon Payne — 107 carries, 314 yds, 4 TDs

Jacob Bryner — 31 carries, 83 yds, 3 TDs

Theron Miller — 11 carries, 45 yds, 2 TDs

Ryan Ragsdale — 4 carries, 11 yds

Passing Stats

Cody Galles — 6 of 19, 93 yds, 2 TDs

Jacob Bryner — 5 of 30, 56 yds, 3 TDs

Receiving Stats

Tayten Haas — 2 receptions, 55 yds, 2 TDs

Theron Miller — 2 receptions, 34 yds, 1 TD

Talon Payne — 3 receptions, 30 yds

Hayden McDonald — 2 receptions, 19 yds, 1 TD

Cody Galles — 1 reception, 7 yds

Ryan Ragsdale — 1 reception, 4 yds, 1 TD

Defensive Stats

Hayden McDonald — 58 tackles, 35 solo, 23 assisted, 5 TFL

Theron Miller — 55 tackles, 43 solo, 12 assisted, 2 sacks, 23 TFL, 1 safety, 3 FF, 4 FR

Owen Plog — 52 tackles, 24 solo, 28 assisted, 6 TFL

Talon Payne — 40 tackles, 22 solo, 18 assisted, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 FR

Tayten Haas — 35 tackles, 26 solo, 9 assisted, 1 INT, 2 FR, 1 defensive TD

Aiden Benda — 34 tackles, 21 solo, 13 assisted, 4 TFL

Cody Galles — 27 tackles, 24 solo, 3 assisted, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 defensive TD

Michael Helmink — 26 tackles, 14 solo, 12 assisted, 4 TFL, 1 FF

Ryan Ragsdale — 8 tackles, 4 solo, 4 assisted

Jaxon Keane — 7 tackles, 4 solo, 3 assisted, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FR

Jacob Bryner — 5 tackles, 4 solo, 1 assisted

Punting Stats

Michael Helmink — 22 punts, 29.77 yds/punt, 1 inside 20

Jacob Bryner — 3 punts, 26 yds/punt, 2 inside 20

Punt Return Stats

Cody Galles — 2 returns, 18 yds

Jacob Bryner — 1 return

Kickoff Return Stats

Cody Galles — 20 returns, 13.8 yds/return, 1 TD

Tayten Haas — 10 returns, 21,1 yds/return

Talon Payne — 8 returns, 8.5 yds/return

Hayden McDonald — 3 returns, 4.33 yds/return

Ryan Ragsdale — 1 return, 8yds/return