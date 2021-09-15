Hemingford Homecoming Week scheduled for Sept. 20-24

Students and staff at the Hemingford Public Schools will be taking a step back in time next week; no doubt bringing a little nostalgia to staff members. Homecoming week starts on Monday, Sept. 20 and this year’s theme is 80’s Arcade!

Monday:

Dress up–

Come dressed in your best 80’s themed outfit

Activities-

Coronation will be at 2:53 p.m. at the Fair Grandstands

Grades 7-12 will be decorating the school following:

Senior Class theme – Super Mario Brothers

Junior – Pac-Man

Sophomore – Centipede

Freshmen – Galaga

Eighth grade – School Spirit

Seventh grade – Donkey Kong

Burning of the H and bonfire in the evening in front of the Grandstands

Sports-

JH Volleyball game at Rushville – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday:

Dress up-

Show off your USA Pride by wearing RED, WHITE, & BLUE!