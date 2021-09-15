Hemingford Homecoming Week scheduled for Sept. 20-24

Students and staff at the Hemingford Public Schools will be taking a step back in time next week; no doubt bringing a little nostalgia to staff members. Homecoming week starts on Monday, Sept. 20 and this year’s theme is 80’s Arcade!
Monday:
Dress up–
Come dressed in your best 80’s themed outfit
Activities-
Coronation will be at 2:53 p.m. at the Fair Grandstands
Grades 7-12 will be decorating the school following:
- Senior Class theme – Super Mario Brothers
- Junior – Pac-Man
- Sophomore – Centipede
- Freshmen – Galaga
- Eighth grade – School Spirit
- Seventh grade – Donkey Kong
Burning of the H and bonfire in the evening in front of the Grandstands
Sports-
JH Volleyball game at Rushville – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday:
Dress up-
Show off your USA Pride by wearing RED, WHITE, & BLUE!
Wednesday:
Dress up-
Class Color Day
- Senior lass theme – red
- Junior – black
- Sophomore – pink
- Freshmen – purple
- Eighth grade – green
- Seventh grade – white
Activities-
The always fun color run will take place in the afternoon at the golf course
Olympic Day and hill slide will follow behind the school
School will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
Sports-
Varsity Volleyball Triangular at Bridgeport – 5 p.m.
FFA Meeting in the Red Zone – 7 p.m.
Thursday:
Dress up-
Have some fun by dressing as either a jock or a nerd
Sports-
Cross Country JH Invitational at the Gordon Country Club – 4 p.m.
JV Volleyball at Home – 4 p.m.
Cross Country Varsity Invitational at the Sand Ridge Golf Course in Rushville – 4:30 p.m.
JH Football at Bayard – 5 p.m.
Varsity Volleyball at Home – 5 p.m.
Friday:
Dress up-
School Spirit Day! Students can wear their Bobcat uniforms or school colors. Or show off their team spirit for the Huskers or their favorite team.
Activities-
The Pep Rally will take place during 8th period which starts at 1:22 p.m. in the gym
Homecoming Dance from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Sports-
Bobcat Varsity Football at Home – 5 p.m.