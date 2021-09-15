 Skip to main content
Hemingford Homecoming Week scheduled for Sept. 20-24
The Color Run is one of the highlights of Homecoming Week.

 Kay Bakkehaug

Students and staff at the Hemingford Public Schools will be taking a step back in time next week; no doubt bringing a little nostalgia to staff members. Homecoming week starts on Monday, Sept. 20 and this year’s theme is 80’s Arcade!

Monday:

Dress up–

Come dressed in your best 80’s themed outfit

Activities-

Coronation will be at 2:53 p.m. at the Fair Grandstands

Grades 7-12 will be decorating the school following:

  • Senior Class theme – Super Mario Brothers
  • Junior – Pac-Man
  • Sophomore – Centipede
  • Freshmen – Galaga
  • Eighth grade – School Spirit
  • Seventh grade – Donkey Kong

Burning of the H and bonfire in the evening in front of the Grandstands

Sports-

JH Volleyball game at Rushville – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday:

Dress up-

Show off your USA Pride by wearing RED, WHITE, & BLUE!

Wednesday:

Dress up-

Class Color Day

  • Senior lass theme – red
  • Junior – black
  • Sophomore – pink
  • Freshmen – purple
  • Eighth grade – green
  • Seventh grade – white

Activities-

The always fun color run will take place in the afternoon at the golf course

Olympic Day and hill slide will follow behind the school

School will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

Sports-

Varsity Volleyball Triangular at Bridgeport – 5 p.m.

FFA Meeting in the Red Zone – 7 p.m.

Thursday:

Dress up-

Have some fun by dressing as either a jock or a nerd

Sports-

Cross Country JH Invitational at the Gordon Country Club – 4 p.m.

JV Volleyball at Home – 4 p.m.

Cross Country Varsity Invitational at the Sand Ridge Golf Course in Rushville – 4:30 p.m.

JH Football at Bayard – 5 p.m.

Varsity Volleyball at Home – 5 p.m.  

Friday: 

Dress up-

School Spirit Day! Students can wear their Bobcat uniforms or school colors. Or show off their team spirit for the Huskers or their favorite team.

Activities-

The Pep Rally will take place during 8th period which starts at 1:22 p.m. in the gym

Homecoming Dance from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Sports-

Bobcat Varsity Football at Home – 5 p.m.

