Hemingford JH Bobcats 'crush' State

Hemingford junior high cross country runners Austin Benda and Ainslee Woltman travelled with their moms to compete in the Junior High State Cross Country Meet in Papillion on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Woltman placed 121st out of 245 girls and Benda placed 61st out of 319 boys.

“These two crushed it!” said Coach Jayme Clark, who watched the event live on the internet.

“The Junior High State Championships are a big challenge for a lot of kids because they combine class A-D schools in both the boys and girls races,” said Clark. “In the boys race there were over 300 kids and for Austin to place 61st is incredible, especially since a lot of the people he raced are Class A and B schools. Ainslee was also so fun to watch all season and she continued to get better every single meet. For her to place 121st out of over 240 girls is so exciting! She’s only a 7th grader and will be a forced to be reckoned with next season.”

Clark wanted to thank the Hemingford Athletic Director, Todd Westover for putting in a lot of work to make the WTC Tournament on Oct. 3 run as smoothly as it did.

“(As a team,) we knew going into the meet that it was going to be a battle for the WTC team titles,” said Clark. “At this meet, we score four runners but at districts and state we will score three so our number four and five runners on both our girls and boys teams really stepped up to help both teams earn the WTC titles! Our kids have been working so hard for us and have shown up at practice ready to go every day. It was awesome to see their hard work pay off with earning those team titles.”

High school is now setting their sights on districts this Thursday, Oct. 13. Only five runners can compete for girls and boys. So traveling to compete at the district meet in Bridgeport will be: Dakota Horstman, Carlye Kresl, Aurora Hinman, Madi Meek and Serenity Dillard for girls and Zane Hinman, Creel Weber, Boady Hunter, Gavin Bell and Drew Varner.