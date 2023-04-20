The Hemingford High School and Junior High Bobcat Track and Field Teams competed at Bayard for the Western Trails Conference Meet on Saturday, April 15.

The JH boys were named WTC champions with 122 points. They tied with Mitchell for this honor.

The varsity boys team placed 2nd with a score of 122, girls JH and varsity both placed 6th among the seven teams competing.

Boys Results:

Tayten Haas placed 5th in the 100 Meter finals for varsity (V) and Jayce Haas placed 2nd for JH.

T. Haas placed 5nd in the 200 Meter with J. Haas 2nd and Lucas Sulzback 3rd for JH.

T. Haas placed 4th in the 400m for V and J. Haas and Zaine Feist placed 2nd and 3rd for JH.

Austin Benda placed 1st for JH in the 800m finals with Joshua Miller placing 3rd and Grayson Hunter 4th.

Austin Benda placed 2nd in the 1600m finals for JH. Boady Hunter placed 5th and Jaxon Keane 6th for V.

Hunter placed 5th in the 3200m for V.

Zaine Feist placed 2nd in the 100m Hurdles at 33” with Carson Haas placing 4th.

Gavin Bell placed 2nd in the 110m Hurdles at 39” and 4th in the 300m Hurdles at 36”.

The team of Lucas Sulzbach, Terrell Ramos, Carson Haas and Eli Hunter placed 4th in the 4x100 Relay finals for JH.

Also for JH, Terrell Ramos, Austin Benda, Grayson Hunter and Gattlen Bell placed 3rd in the 4x400 Relay.

The team of Grayson Hunter, Joshua Miller, Gattlen Bell and Austin Benda placed 1st in the 4x800 Relay for JH.

For the boy’s field events:

Theron Miller and Hunter Wyland placed 2nd and 3rd in the 12lb Shot Put for V.

Joshua Miller placed 9th in the 4kg Shot Put finals.

T. Miller placed 2nd and Wyland placed 5th in the 1.6kg Discus for V.

Zaine Feist placed 3rd in the High Jump for JH.

Carson Haas placed 3rd in the Pole Vault finals with Eli Hunter placing 6th for JH.

Girls Results:

Aubrey Schledewitz placed 6th in the 200m for JH.

Aurora Hinman placed 5th in the 400m for V.

Teagen Thompson placed 3rd in the 800m finals for V.

Dakota Horstman placed 2nd in the 1600m V finals with Teagen Thompson placing 2nd in the 1600m finals for JH.

Horstman placed 3rd in the 3200m finals for V.

Brookelynn Warner and Aurora Hinman placed 2nd and 3rd in the 100m Hurdles at 33” for V.

MarryJane Palmer placed 4th in the 100m Hurdles at 30” for JH with Palmer in 4th.

Warner placed 2nd in the 300m Hurdles at 30” for V.

MarryJane Palmer, Teagen Thompson, Desilee Hinman and Ainslee Woltman placed 2nd in the 4x800 relay.

For the girl’s field events:

Taylor Swanson placed 5th in Shot Put at 4kg for V.

Kyra Jespersen placed 4th and Isabell Gomez 6th in Discus for V.

Hemingford HS All-Time Top 10 Performances from this Meet

Ryan Ragsdale — 5th (Tied) in the Pole Vault

Kyra Jespersen — 6th in the Discus

Dakota Horstman — 7th in the 1600m

Hemingford JH All-Time Top 10 Performances from this Meet

Joshua Miller, Grayson Hunter, Gattlen Bell, Austin Benda — 1st in 4x800m Relay

(This 4x8 also beat the JH WTC meet record by about 13 seconds.)

Carson Haas — 3rd (Tied) in Pole Vault

Austin Benda — 3rd in the 800m

Emma Hitchcock — 5th (Tied) in the Discus

MarryJane Palmer — 9th in the 100m Hurdles

Ainslee Woltman — 9th (Tied) in the Pole Vault

Jayce Haas — 9th in 400m

Teagen Thompson — 10th in the 1600m

