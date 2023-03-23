Five members of the Hemingford Junior Wrestling Team competed at the NEUSA District Tournament.

Results from that meet:

Kyrie Dean’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.

Everett Vogel’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.

Jacen Buskirk’s place is 6th and has scored 7.0 team points.

Terrell Ramos’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.

Michael Sierra Iii’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Wrestlers Everett Vogel and Kyrie Dean both qualified for a trip to the state tournament this past weekend in Grand Island. Vogel made the trip and placed 4th but earned a ton of experience.

Results for 1st-2nd B Group 2 — 105:

1st Place — Archer Bates of Aurora Wrestling Club

2nd Place — Hector Carbajal of GI Grapplers

3rd Place — Tyson Brummels of Battle Creek Brave Elite

4th Place — Everett Vogel of Hemingford Junior Wrestling

5th Place — Carter Brandt of Junior Eagles

Vogel wrestled in the third place match against Tyson Brummels from Battle Creek Brave Elite.