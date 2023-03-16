On Saturday, March 11 the Hemingford Junior Wrestlers (Hem) headed to Hay Springs for the Haytown Throwdown along with wrestlers from 12 other teams.

1st place received trophies with medals for 2nd through 4th places.

“It has been a great season thank you all for sharing your kids with us coaches,” said Coach Jake Frost.

Tonight, Thursday, March 16 the team will celebrate their season with an ice cream party.

Haytown Throwdown

2023 Results for Hemingford Junior Wrestling

PreK — K 43-46

Ascher Trickler’s place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 — Micah Bracken (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Ascher Trickler (Hem) (Fall 2:58)

Round 2 — Suttyn Jech (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by tech fall over Ascher Trickler (Hem) (TF 15-0)

Round 3 — Brody Gentleman (Alliance wrestling club) won by fall over Ascher Trickler (Hem) (Fall 0:15)

PreK — K 48-49

Jersey Long’s place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.

Round 2 — Jersey Long (Hem) won by fall over Koyle Hooper (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:20)

Round 3 — Jersey Long (Hem) won by decision over Deckard Graham (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Dec 10-9)

PreK — K 50-50

Michael Sierra Iii’s place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Von Jolley (Gladiator Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Michael Sierra Iii (Hem) (TF 16-0)

Round 2 — Von Jolley won by tech fall over Michael Sierra Iii (Hem) (TF 17-0)

1st — 2nd 46-50

Augustus Woltman’s place is 2nd and has scored 19.0 team points.

Round 1 — Augustus Woltman (Hem) won by fall over Maverick Graham (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:06)

Round 2 — Augustus Woltman (Hem) won by fall over Sawyer Jech (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:40)

Round 3 — Briggs Buettner (Hay Springs Jr wrestling) won by fall over Augustus Woltman (Hem) (Fall 0:14)

1st — 2nd 53-54

Marshall Moseman’s place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 — Caule Gibbons (Crawford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Marshall Moseman (Hem) (Fall 1:45)

Round 2 — Vincent Hodgson (Alliance wrestling club) won by fall over Marshall Moseman (Hem) (Fall 2:50)

Round 3 — Barrett Ehrich (Gladiator Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Marshall Moseman (Hem) (Fall 1:21)

1st — 2nd 58-62

Nicholas Armenta’s place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 — Jhett Janssen (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Nicholas Armenta (Hem) (Fall 2:21)

Round 2 — Kamden Dawn (Alliance wrestling club) won by decision over Nicholas Armenta (Hem) (Dec 6-1)

Round 3 — Ryden Combs (Crawford Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Nicholas Armenta (Hem) (Dec 6-1)

1st — 2nd 80-85

James Sherlock’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Stran Dierksen (Hay Springs Jr wrestling) won by fall over James Sherlock (Hem) (Fall 0:46)

Round 2 — Axel Kleinjan (Alliance wrestling club) won by fall over James Sherlock (Hem) (Fall 0:08)

3rd — 4th 79-85

Kolten Kramer’s place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 — Ellie Hollibaugh (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kolten Kramer (Hem) (Fall 0:16)

Round 2 — Oaklee Asbury (Alliance wrestling club) won by fall over Kolten Kramer (Hem) (Fall 0:38)

Round 3 — Murphy Baum (Gering Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kolten Kramer (Hem) (Fall 0:46)

3rd — 4th 99-102

David Armenta’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 2 — Kort Dierksen (Hay Springs Jr wrestling) won by fall over David Armenta (Hem) (Fall 0:19)

Round 3 — Everett Vogel (Hem) won by fall over David Armenta (Hem) (Fall 1:28)

3rd — 4th 99-102

Everett Vogel’s place is 2nd and has scored 8.0 team points.

Round 1 — Kort Dierksen (Hay Springs Jr wrestling) won by fall over Everett Vogel (Hem) (Fall 0:50)

Round 3 — Everett Vogel (Hem) won by fall over David Armenta (Hem) (Fall 1:28)

5th — 6th 71-73

Jacen Buskirk’s place is 2nd and has scored 19.0 team points.

Round 1 — Jacen Buskirk (Hem) won by fall over Isabela Zapata (Alliance wrestling club) (Fall 2:12)

Round 2 — Treye Gibbons (Crawford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Jacen Buskirk (Hem) (Fall 1:08)

Round 3 — Jacen Buskirk (Hem) won by fall over Braylon Prochazka (Alliance wrestling club) (Fall 0:32)

5th — 6th 85-90

Dallas Woltman’s place is 2nd and has scored 8.0 team points.

Round 2 — Mackson American Horse (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Dallas Woltman (Hem) (Fall 2:29)

Round 3 — Dallas Woltman (Hem) won by fall over Lucas Newhoff (Bayard) (Fall 1:07)

5th — 6th 99-102

Jeremiah Armenta’s place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Isayah Anderson (Crawford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Jeremiah Armenta (Hem) (Fall 0:51)

Round 2 — Isayah Anderson won by fall over Jeremiah Armenta (Hem) (Fall 0:51)

7th — 8th 79-84

Ainslee Woltman’s place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Jett Childers (Nebraska Elite) won by fall over Ainslee Woltman (Hem) (Fall 0:51)

Round 2 — Jett Childers won by fall over Ainslee Woltman (Hem) (Fall 0:31)