Junior Wrestlers host tournament

Hemingford Junior Wrestlers hosted a meet this Saturday inviting wrestlers from Alliance, Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, CWC Thunder, Central…

Phillips commits to Mount Marty

Brinna Phillips, set to graduate from Hemingford in May, signed a letter of commitment to Cheer at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota.

Bobcat Wrestlers wrap up season

Wrestling season for the Bobcats has come to an end for the 2023 season. Hemingford’s Creel Weber, Drew Varner and Theron Miller all traveled …