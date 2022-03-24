Hemingford Junior Wrestling Club hosts tournament

The Hemingford Jr Wrestling Club hosted a tournament on Saturday, March 19.

“The event went well and it was well attended,” said Hemingford Jr Wrestling Coach Jake Frost.

There were 70 wrestlers that showed up to compete. 19 of those were Hemingford Jr. Wrestlers and the others traveled from Alliance, Crawford, Chadron, Hay Springs, Mitchell, Gordon/Rushville, Gering, and Morrill. Plus one wrestler from Central City made the trip to compete.

“We got started around 9 a.m. and ended just after 1 p.m.,” said Frost.

This was the Jr Wrestlers last tournament for the season.

“We had mostly 3rd grade and under wrestlers,” said Frost. “They all got the chance to wrestle on a whole mat in front of the home crowd just like junior high and high school kids.”

“70 kids is a small tournament for the area, AAU/USA state wrestling and a big tournament in Rapid City were also the same weekend,” added Frost.

He noted that they ran two mats during the tournament to help things move along smooth.

“I think the kids had fun,” he said. “They work hard in the wrestling room and have become great teammates and supporters of their friends. We had a great season and we are proud of the growth this year.”

Raffle tickets were sold as a fundraiser for the wrestling club.

“We sold around $1,700 worth of tickets and the lucky gun raffle winner was Melissa Gallas,” said Frost. “Thanks to all who help by purchasing a ticket.”

Those funds helped to pay for the tournament as well as the $1,000 scholarship awarded through the Casey Stricker Memorial that will be awarded to a graduating Hemingford senior that has done three years or more of jr wrestling. Any extra funds raised will be used for the Hemingford Jr Wrestling Summer Camp for grades Kindergarten through 12th. Follow the Hemingford Junior Wrestling page on Facebook or check the Ledger for details on the summer camp when they become available.

Hemingford Jr Wrestling Tournament 2022 Results for Hemingford Jr Wrestling:

Pre K - K 38-46

Gus Woltman's place is 2nd and has scored 19.0 team points.

Round 1 - Briggs Buettner (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Gus Woltman (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 2:23)

Round 2 - Gus Woltman (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Lily Lumont (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:26)

Round 3 - Gus Woltman (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Carter Grant (Crawford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:29)

Pre K - K 38-46

Lily Lumont's place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 - Carter Grant (Crawford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Lily Lumont (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:28)

Round 2 - Gus Woltman (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Lily Lumont (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:26)

Round 3 - Briggs Buettner (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Lily Lumont (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:16)

Pre K - K 47-49

Eli Bryner's place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.

Round 1 - Eli Bryner (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Kaide Stabnow (AWC NEBRASKA) (Dec 10-7)

Round 2 - Eli Bryner (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by major decision over Chase Grimes (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Maj 19-8)

Round 3 - Eli Bryner (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Carter McCance (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)

Pre K - K 47-49

Chase Grimes's place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 - Carter McCance (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Chase Grimes (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 2:32)

Round 2 - Eli Bryner (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by major decision over Chase Grimes (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Maj 19-8)

Round 3 - Kaide Stabnow (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Chase Grimes (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:17)

Pre K - K 53-60

Wyatt Harwood's place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 - Kyrie Dean (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by tech fall over Wyatt Harwood (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (TF 16-1)

Round 2 - Rylan Johnson (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) won by major decision over Wyatt Harwood (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Maj 9-0)

PreK - K 53-60

Kyrie Dean's place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.

Round 1 - Kyrie Dean (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by tech fall over Wyatt Harwood (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (TF 16-1)

Round 3 - Kyrie Dean (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Rylan Johnson (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:57)

1st - 2nd 49-52

Thomas Gasseling's place is 1st and has scored 22.0 team points.

Round 1 - Thomas Gasseling (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Julian Requejo (AWC NEBRASKA) (Dec 5-4)

Round 2 - Thomas Gasseling (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Brysen Scherbarth (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) (Dec 14-10)

Round 3 - Thomas Gasseling (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Emma Raben (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:48)

1st - 2nd 49-52

Emma Raben's place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 - Emma Raben (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by major decision over Brysen Scherbarth (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) (Maj 19-11)

Round 2 - Emma Raben (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Julian Requejo (AWC NEBRASKA) (Dec 7-4)

Round 3 - Thomas Gasseling (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Emma Raben (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:48)

1st - 2nd 55-59

Olivia Harwood's place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 - Landon Gentleman (AWC NEBRASKA) won by decision over Olivia Harwood (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Dec 9-4)

Round 2 - Alex Leisy (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Olivia Harwood (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:00)

Round 3 - John Dieriex (Gordon/Rushville Wrestling) won by fall over Olivia Harwood (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:40)

1st - 2nd 64-66

Zayden Eisenhart's place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 - Bentley Palmer (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) won by decision over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Dec 8-6)

Round 2 - Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Keegan Hernandez (AWC NEBRASKA) (Dec 6-3)

Round 3 - Axel Kleinjan (AWC NEBRASKA) won by decision over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Dec 14-9)

1st - 2nd 70-75

Quinston Ramos's place is 3rd and has scored 10.0 team points.

Round 1 - Simon Perez (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:37)

Round 2 - Stran Dierksen (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:00)

Round 3 - Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Hunter Hinman (Pride Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)

1st - 2nd 73-75

Matthew Mahony's place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 - Chase Keller (Mitchell Wrestling Club) won by fall over Matthew Mahony (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 2:00)

Round 2 - Reid Norgard (Crawford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Matthew Mahony (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 2:24)

Round 3 - Charlie Herian (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Matthew Mahony (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:00)

3rd - 4th 54-55

Eston Collins's place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 - Ashton Weingart (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Eston Collins (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:48)

Round 2 - Rhett Stabnow (AWC NEBRASKA) won by major decision over Eston Collins (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Maj 9-0)

3rd - 4th 68-70

Jacen Buskirk's place is 1st and has scored 17.0 team points.

Round 2 - Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Jermichael McMurtry (Pride Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:32)

Round 3 - Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Evan Seier (Pride Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:20)

3rd - 4th 72-79

Dallas Woltman's place is 2nd and has scored 8.0 team points.

Round 1 - Dallas Woltman (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Cruz Martinez (Pride Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:10)

Round 3 - Tatum Devlin (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Dallas Woltman (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:56)

3rd - 4th 90-97

Everett Vogel's place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 - Daxton Davies (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Everett Vogel (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:35)

Round 2 - Daxton Davies (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Everett Vogel (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 2:41)

3rd - 4th 90-97

Daxton Davies's place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 - Daxton Davies (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Everett Vogel (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:35)

Round 2 - Daxton Davies (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Everett Vogel (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 2:41)

5th - 6th 77-84

Dawson Kluver's place is 3rd and has scored 10.0 team points.

Round 1 - Wyatt Stabnow (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:25)

Round 2 - Jett Childers (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:41)

Round 3 - Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Riggen Binger (Hay Springs Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:58)

5th - 6th 85-118

Zane Frost's place is 2nd and has scored 17.0 team points.

Round 1 - Zane Frost (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by major decision over Abel Moreno (AWC NEBRASKA) (Maj 14-6)

Round 2 - Jackson Devlin (AWC NEBRASKA) won by fall over Zane Frost (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:37)

Round 3 - Zane Frost (Hemingford Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Serena Perez (AWC NEBRASKA) (Fall 0:36)

