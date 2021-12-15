Hemingford One-Act receives State Runner-up

The Hemingford High School One-Act was named Class C2, State Runner-up, at the NSAA State Play Production Championships. The State Competition was held Thursday, December 9 at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. Although they came in second, Hemingford’s Sarina Radspinner was named Outstanding Female Performer for her role as Helen Henley.

Hemingford’s performance of "Rosie the Riveter" helped to fill the trophy case at Hemingford High as they were able to bring home top prizes from the Panhandle Conference Competition (where actors Madi Meek, Sarina Radspinner, and Sierra Miller received recognition), Western Trails Conference Competition (where Madi Meek, Sarina Radspinner, Drew Varner, and Sierra Miller were all recogonized for their acting), and the title of District Champion (with outstanding acting awards given to Gavin Bell, Sierra Miller, Mady Radspinner, Rylie Wright, Sarina Radspinner, Drew Varner, and Madi Meek).

Competing with the Bobcats in the C2 District Competition were teams from Ravenna, Hartington-Newcastle, Creighton, Elmwood-Murdock and Southern Valley.

Hartington-Newcastle won the State Title with their performance of, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum".