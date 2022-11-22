Hemingford One-Act takes 1st Place

On Friday, Nov. 18 Hemingford hosted the Panhandle Conference One Act completion. Hemingford performed along with teams from Hay Springs, Crawford, and Morrill. Hemingford was awarded top honors with their performance with Crawford’s Pandora and the Sickle Moon receiving runner-up.

PAC Best Actress was awarded to Hemingford’s Rylie Wright. Best Actor was awarded to Hay Spring’s Jett Rasmussen for his performance as Mike in the play Only Human.

Other acting awards for Hemingford Cast members were awarded to:

Rylie Wright

Breana Specht

Lilly Hasenauer

Drew Varner

Isabell Gomez

Gavin Bell

Madi Meek

Taren Hunter

The Hemingford One Act team presented To See the Stars: A Drama by Cynthia Mercati.

To See the Stars is a play about the shirtwaist industry in New York that was making profits of $50 million. The play is based on the actual 1909 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory strike. The girls who worked in the shirtwaist industry were treated very poorly, working under deplorable conditions and making barely enough money to survive on. They were often beaten into submission.

When their pleas for help are rejected by the male-dominated union, the young female factory workers band together to go on strike and fight for a better life. They endure beatings, starvation and even prison but ultimately prevail, as the shirtwaist girls win the first industry-wide strike in American labor history.

Cast member– character–description and age:

Rylie Wright – Anya Rosen, a factory girl, 17

Breana Specht – Bridget Feeney, a factory girl, 18

Lilly Hasenauer – Margaret Murphy, a factory girl, 16

Xander Robb – Benjamin Cohen, pompous man that leads union meeting, 30s

Willum Sulzbach – Johannsen Jr. & Richard, factory owners son & thug, 20s

Drew Varner – Martin Roth, the factory boss, early 20s

Zoe Bunnell – Teresa, a factory girl, 17

Isabell Gomez – Clara, a factory girl, 18

Libby Sorensen – Hazel, a factory girl, 16

Savanna Hickman – Ruth, a factory girl, 18

Ethan Plog – Jonathan Stolle, thug leader, early 20s

Carlye Kresl – Angela, a factory girl, 18

Parker Wright – Eugene, union man against strike, 20s

Brenna Schumacher – Mabel, scrubwoman who vocally supports the strike, early 30s

Jade Herbaugh – Bonnie, rich woman against the strike, 30s

Boady Hunter – Patrick Lannon, pompous man at union meeting, 20s

Gavin Bell – Joe Russo, union organizer, early 20s

Allisen Meek – Sonia and Prison Matron, scab

Nathan Randolph – Frank, supporter of the strike, 20s

Grace Lilley–Gitch – Lenore Van Meer, wealthy society woman, early 20s

Madi Meek – Violet Vandercort, wealthy society woman, early 20s

Laney Dahlberg – Evelyn, pregnant supporter of the strike, late 20s

Kail Miles – Joan, mother and supporter, 50s

Taren Hunter – Judge Fischer, judge presiding over strike trial early 40s

Tech:

Stage Management – Ramona Ramos, Taylor Sherlock

Lighting Operators – Zane Hinman, Porter Sorensen

Spot Operators – Jaxon Keane, Ty Horstman

Lighting Support – Gattlen Bell, Ty Hruby

Costume Coordinator – Jazlyn Ferguson

Set and Prop Coordinator – Michael Helmink

Sound Design and Operator – Jacob Ferguson

Crew – Adde Bryner, Eli Bryner

Directors – Tabi Prochazka and Gina Jespersen

One Act will be holding a public performance on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. in the big gym. Free will donations accepted. The event is to help the students prepare for district competition that will be held in Hemingford on Monday, Nov. 28.

