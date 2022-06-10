Hemingford Swim Team Hosts Meet

The Hemingford Swimming Pool was closed on Saturday, June 4 for the first swim meet of the season. The last meet held in Hemingford was a medal meet in 2019.

“We had a rough start with the weather for the first week of practice,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “We are very excited on how the well the swimmers performed on Saturday though.”

Sign-ups for the team were a little low this year for the older kids but Frost saw a lot of interest from the younger ages. Ages seven to 18 were invited to join the team as early as April 9.

“This season we are bringing back a few swimmers and gained more team mates,” said Frost. “When they show up they all are ready to work hard for us.”

New to the team this year is eight-year-old Kolten Krammer. He raced for the first time on Saturday and placed 2nd in the 25 Yard Back.

“We have seen a ton of improvement from swimmers last year,” said Frost. “Lilli Cullan and Leah Woodbeck are swimmers to watch this season. Our team captain Carlye Kresl is another one to watch. She has great technique.”

Frost said the highlight of the event was bringing back a few “retired” swimmers back to action for a few meets this season. Those swimmers are Elizabeth (Liz) Mayer, Breana Specht, and Ava Trickler.

“We are very excited to watch people grow, learn and perfect their skills in the water,” said Frost. “We compete again Saturday, June 11 in Torrington.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.