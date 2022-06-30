Hemingford swimmers break records during medal meet

The Hemingford Swim Team wrapped up the season in Alliance on Saturday, June 26 with the season ending Medal Meet.

“These kids did amazing,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “I wished we had a few more weeks to work with them. We counted and we only had 17 days of practice, if we had more, I think a few results would be a little different.”

“This was the year of close call races for many of the Hemingford Swimmers,” said Frost. “During the meet we celebrated another birthday, team Captain Carlye Kresl turned 16. Happy Birthday!”

“Carlye has been swimming for Hemingford since the program started at the age of eight,” she said. “I am blessed to be able to watch her grow as an athlete.”

“Liz Mayer and Breana Specht also joined the swim team many years ago. They came back this year to support Carlye in relays. I was impressed by how much drive and support these women have for each other. Gavin Bell also stepped up and wanted to try something new this year. He did very well, for not really knowing what to expect. He practiced and did a great job. Next year he plans on trying new races.”

“Zane Frost and Brooke Hartman represented the 11-12 age group,” said Frost. “This is a hard age group to transition into. They went from 25 meter races to 50 meter races.”

“The 9-10 age group is stacked with multiple competitors from all the towns,” she said. “These kids were a blast to watch, they are by far the best cheerleaders for each other than any other town. They made sure they were there to cheer each other on all season long. They will be a fun group to watch in seasons to come.”

“Leah Krebs, who is new to the team, killed it this season. Each week she worked her tail off at practice and it showed in the water. Each week she would PR from the week before; can’t wait for her to come back next summer.

“The 8 and under group had me in goosebumps Saturday,” said Frost. “They are such a fun group of kids and they are the ones that work the hardest. They come to practice then come back to the pool to practice more because they are all little fish. Mathew Mahony, Leah Woodbeck, Nevaeh Thompson and Abby Frost came home with meet record medals in their relays.”

“Thank you to the parents, Village of Hemingford, lifeguards and the town for supporting these swimmers this year.”

