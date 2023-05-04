At the Panhandle Athletic Conference Meet in Morrill on Friday, April 28, the Hemingford High School and Junior High Boys Teams both claimed top spots as PAC Champions.

High School Boys were Conference Champions with 155 points and Junior High Boys Conference Champions with 200 points. The High School Girls took the 3rd place spot with 104 points and the Junior High also placed 3rd with 82 points.

Some of the Hemingford Track Athletes qualified for the Best of the West Competition that was held on Tuesday, May 2 at the Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

Competing Bobcats and their event:

High School:

Carlye Kresl — 1600m, 3200m

Dakota Horstman — Pole Vault, 1600m, 3200m

Theron Miller — Discus, Shot Put

Junior High:

Ainslee Woltman — 4x8 Relay

Austin Benda — 4x4 Relay, 4x8 Relay, 800m, 1600m

Carson Haas — Pole Vault

Dyson Fritzler — 4x4 Relay

Eli Hunter — Pole Vault

Gattlen Bell — 4x8 Relay

Grayson Hunter — 4x8 Relay

Jayce Haas — 4x4 Relay, 200m, 400m

Josh Miller — 4x8 Relay

Karly Ragsdale — Pole Vault, 4x8 Relay

MarryJane Palmer — 4x8 Relay

Taylor Swanson — Shot Put

Teagen Thompson — 4x8 Relay, 800m

Zaine Feist — 4x4 Relay, 100m Hurdles

Panhandle Athletic Conference results for Hemingford:

Boys Results:

Tayten Haas placed 4th for varsity (V) in the 100m finals with Landyn Woodbeck in 4th and Talon Payne in 6th.

T. Haas and Lucas Sulzbach placed 1st and 2nd in the 100m for junior high (JH) with Cash Keane in 10th.

T. Haas placed 2nd in the 200m for V Landyn Woodbeck and Micah Woodbeck placing 4th and 5th.

Jayce Haas and Sulzbach placed 1st and 2nd in the 200m for JH.

T. Haas placed 3rd in the 400m for V with Payne and Kaiden Casey placing 7th and 8th.

J. Haas placed 1st in the 400m for JH with Zain Feist in 4th and Terrell Ramos in 8th.

Aiden Benda, Boady Hunter and Jaxon Keane placed 6th-8th in the 800m for V.

Austin Benda, Grayson Hunter and Joshua Miller placed 3rd, 4th and 6th in the JH 800m.

Keirith Yale placed 8th in the 1600m for V with A. Benda, Connor Butler and Porter Sorensen placing 2nd, 4th and 10th for JH.

B. Hunter and J. Keane placed 3rd and 5th for V in the 3200m.

Zaine Feist placed 1st in the 33” 100m Hurdles with Carson Haas in 4th.

Gavin Bell placed 2nd in both the 110m and 300m for V.

Dyson Fritzler placed 2nd for JH in the 200m Hurdles with Feist in 4th and Gattlen Bell in 8th.

The relay team of Ryan Ragsdale, Tayten Haas, Micah Woodbeck and Landyn Woodbeck placed 2nd in the 4x400 Relay for V.

Lucas Sulzbach, Terrell Ramos, Carson Haas and Eli Hunter placed 1st in the 4x100 Relay for JH.

Ryan Ragsdale, Aiden Benda, Talon Payne and Gavin Bell placed 2nd in the 4x400 Relay for V.

Terrell Ramos, Grayson Hunter, Dyson Fritzler and Austin Benda placed 1st in the 4x400m for JH.

Aiden Benda, Keirith Yale, Jaxon Keane and Boady Hunter placed 2nd in the 4x800 Relay for V with Joshua Miller, Grayson Hunter, Gattlen Bell and Austin Benda in 2nd for the JH Relay.

For the boy’s field events:

Theron Miller and Hunter Wyland placed 1st and 2nd in the tough varsity Shot Put.

Joshua Miller and Anthony Haas placed 2nd and 4th in the JH Shot Put.

Hemingford took the top three spots in Varsity Discus with Theron Miller, Michael Helmink and Hunter Wyland placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Cash Keane and Joshua Miller took the top two spots in the JH Discus.

Yale placed 6th in the High Jump for V and Dyson Fritzler and Zaine Feist placed 2nd and 4th for JH.

For Pole Vault: Ryan Ragsdale, Gavin Bell and Talon Payne placed 1st-3rd for V and Carson Haas, Eli Hunter and Jacob Garner placed 2nd-4th for JH.

Landyn Woodbeck placed 2nd in the Long Jump with Micah Woodbeck in 8th for V with Jayce Haas in 2nd for JH.

Ryan Ragsdale placed 5th in the Triple Jump for V with Terrell Ramos 3rd and Jacob Garner 6th for JH.

Girls Results:

Kylie Kumpf placed 8th in the 100m with Elizabeth Sorensen in 9th and Kail Miles in 10th for V.

Aubrey Schledewitz placed 3rd in the 100m for JH with Desilee Hinman in 7th.

K. Kumpf placed 7th in the 200m for V with A. Schledewitz in 4th, Bethany Kresl in 7th and Rylei Manion in 9th for JH.

Aurora Hinman placed 4th in the 400m with K. Kumpf and E. Sorensen placing 10th and 11th.

Charlea Fancher placed 7th for JH in the 400m with Ahris McClaren and Isabell Donker in 9th and 11th.

Dakota Horstman and Carlye Kresl placed 3rd and 4th in the 800m for V with Teagen Thompson and Ainslee Woltman in 3rd and 5th for JH.

Dakota Horstman placed 1st in the 1600m for V with Carlye Kresl in 3rd.

Thompson placed 5th with Karly Ragsdale in 7th for the 1600m JH race.

D. Horstman placed 1st in the 3200m with C. Kresl in 3rd for V.

Aurora Hinman placed 1st in the 100m Hurdles for V.

EvaDena Helmink placed 8th in the 100m Hurdles for JV and 8th in the 200m Hurdles behind Desilee Hinman in 7th.

Brookelynn Warner placed 4th in the 300m Hurdles for V.

Elizabeth Sorensen, Brookelynn Warner, Kylie Kumpf and Aurora Hinman placed 2nd in the 4x100 Relay for V.

Desilee Hinman, Aubrey Schledewitz, Bethany Kresl and Jade Sorensen placed 1st in the 4x100 Relay and Rylei Manion, Jade Sorensen, Charlea Fancher and Aubrey Schledewitz came in 2nd in the 4x400 Relay for JH.

In the 4x800 Relay race: Tehya Buser, Teagen Thompson, Karly Ragsdale and Ainslee Woltman placed 2nd for JH.

For the girl’s field events:

Kyra Jespersen placed 2nd and Isabell Gomez 4th in Shot Put for V.

Taylor Swanson placed 1st in Shot Put for JH with Emily Johnston in 7th and Berkley Davies in 9th.

Jespersen placed 2nd in Discus with Gomez 3rd for V.

Emma Hitchcock placed 2nd in Discus for JH with Alexis Stricker in 5th.

Dakota Horstman placed 1st in the V Pole Vault with Karly Ragsdale in 1st and Tehya Buser in 4th for JV.

Desilee Hinman and Bethany Kresl placed 6th and 7th in the Long Jump for JH with Jade Sorensen in 10th.

Karly Ragsdale and Sofia Gomez placed 6th and 7th in the Triple Jump.

Best in the West Classic results for Hemingford:

High School:

Theron Miller 9th in Shot Put and 2nd in Discus.

Dakota Horstman placed 9th in the 1600m finals with Carlye Kresl in 13th.

Horstman placed 4th and Kresl 5th in the 3200m.

Horstman placed 9th in Pole Vault.

Junior High:

Jayce Haas placed 6th in the 200m and 1st in the 400m.

Austin Benda placed 10th in the 800m and 4th in the 1600m.

Teagen Thompson placed 10th in the 800m for girls.

Zaine Feist placed 5th in the 100m Hurdles at 33”.

Feist, Benda, Haas and Dyson Fritzler placed 5th in the 4x400m Relay.

Joshua Miller, Grayson Hunter, Gattlen Bell and Benda placed 3rd in the 4x800m Relay.

MarryJane Palmer, Teagen Thompson, Karly Ragsdale and Ainslee Woltman placed 7th in the 4x800 girls relay.

Carson Haas and Eli Hunter placed 6th and 7th in Pole Vault.

Taylor Swanson placed 13th in Shot Putt.

Karly Ragsdale placed 12th in Pole Vault.

Hemingford HS All-Time Top 10 Performances from the PAC Meet:

Michael Helmink — 9th in the Discus

Gavin Bell — 7th in the Pole Vault

Kyra Jespersen — 7th in the Shot Put

Talon Payne — 9th in the Pole Vault

Hemingford JH All-Time Top 10 Performances from this PAC Meet:

Austin Benda — 2nd in the 800m

Austin Benda — 2nd in the 1600m

Carson Haas — 3rd (tied) in the Pole Vault

Eli Hunter — 3rd (tied) in the Pole Vault

Karly Ragsdale — 3rd (tied) in the Pole Vault

Jayce Haas — 4th in the 400m

Jacob Garner — 6th in the Pole Vault

Taylor Swanson — 6th in the Shot Put

Dyson Fritzler — 8th in the High Jump

Jayce Haas — 9th in the 200m

Cash Keane — 10th in the Discus

Teagen Thompsen — 10th in the 800m

Hemingford HS All-Time Top 10 Performances from Best of the West:

Dakota Horstman — 4th in 1600m

Hemingford JH All-Time Top 10 Performances from Best of the West and the JH Morrill Invite:

Zaine Feist, Austin Benda, Dyson Fritzler, Jayce Haas — 4th in 4x400m Relay

Lucas Sulzbach — 7th (tied) in 200m

Jacob Garner — 6th (tied) in Pole Vault