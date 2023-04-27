The Hemingford High School Bobcat Track and Field Team competed in the Chadron High School Twilight Meet on Saturday, April 21.

Hemingford scored in the middle of the pack at 4th for mens varsity and 5th for womens. Chadron scored 1st in both with Gordon-Rushville in second.

Boys Results:

Tayten Haas placed 6th in the 100m finals with Landyn Woodbeck in 9th. Cody Rathjen and Ryan Ragsdale came in at 13th and 14th.

T. Haas placed 3rd in the 400m with Talon Payne and Kaiden Casey placing 8th and 9th; and Micah Woodbeck in 11th.

Boady Hunter placed 9th in the 800m with Jaxon Keane in 13th, Keirith Yale in 15th and Ryan Ragsdale in 16th.

Aiden Benda placed 5th in the 3200m.

Gavin Bell placed 6th in the 110m Hurdles and 7th in the 300m Hurdles.

The relay team of Cody Rathjen, Aiden Benda, Jaxon Keane and Boady Hunter placed 3rd in the 4x400 Relay.

The team of Keirith Yale, Aiden Benda, Jaxon Keane and Boady Hunter 3rd in the 4x800 Relay.

For the boy’s field events:

Theron Miller and Hunter Wyland placed 2nd and 4th in the 12lb Shot Put.

Miller placed 2nd and Wyland placed 5th in the 1.6kg Discus with Tayten Haas placing 8th.

Parker Wright placed 11th in Shot Put and 12th in Discus for Hemingford.

Yale placed 5th in the High Jump.

Landyn Woodbeck placed 7th in the Long Jump with Micah Woodbeck in 15th.

Ryan Ragsdale and Cody Rathjen placed 4th and 5th in the Triple Jump.

Girls Results:

Kylie Kumpf placed 11th in the 100m with Elizabeth Sorensen in 13th and Isabell Gomez in 14th.

K. Kumpf placed 10th in the 200m with E. Sorensen in 16th.

Aurora Hinman placed 3rd in the 400m with K. Kumpf and E. Sorensen placing 9th and 12th.

Dakota Horstman placed 3rd in the 1600m with Carlye Kresl in 6th.

D. Horstman placed 1st in the 3200m with C. Kresl in 3rd.

Brookelynn Warner and Aurora Hinman placed 2nd and 5th in the 100m Hurdles.

Warner placed 5th in the 300m Hurdles.

For the girl’s field events:

Kyra Jespersen placed 5th and Isabell Gomez 9th in Shot Put.

I. Gomez placed 4th in Discus with K. Jespersen in 8th.

Hemingford HS All-Time Top 10 Performances from this Meet

Dakota Horstman — 6th in the 3200m

Link to Hemingford JH/HS All-Time Top 10: