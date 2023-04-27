Related to this story

Most Popular

Hemingford JH Boys WTC Champions

Hemingford JH Boys WTC Champions

The Hemingford High School and Junior High Bobcat Track and Field Teams competed at Bayard for the Western Trails Conference Meet on Saturday,…

Bobcat golfers compete in Morrill

Bobcat golfers compete in Morrill

Temperatures pushed 70 with some overcast but an overall great day to play golf for the Bobcat Golfers on Tuesday, April 18 at the Morrill Gol…

Junior High Competes in Bayard

Junior High Competes in Bayard

The Hemingford Junior High Bobcat Track and Field Team competed at the Bayard JH Track Meet in Bayard on Tuesday, April 11. The high school me…