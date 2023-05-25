Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two Bobcat Track and Field athletes represented Hemingford at the 2023 NSAA Class C State Championship on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

They were in tough competition as athletes from one of over 80 schools represented at the state level.

Hemingford junior, Theron Miller went up against 25 competitors in the Class C Shot Put Final. He placed 20th with a throw of 46’ 8.25” with Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic taking 1st with 63’ 7.5” and Trent Uhlir of Battle Creek taking 2nd with 61’ 11.5”.

Miller’s season best was achieved at the district competition of 50’ 3”.

“The state competition was a lot of fun and gave me some great experience,” said Miller.

This was the first time Miller had traveled to compete at state for track and field. He laughed when he said, “There was a lot of sitting around and waiting though; a six hour car drive for 20 minutes of completion.”

“Over the season I made some good improvements,” said Miller. “I lift every day and I’m excited to start practicing for football season and to see how next track and field season goes.”

Hemingford sophomore Dakota Horstman competed with 24 other athletes in the 1600m Class C Finals and placed 13th with a personal best of 5:36.88. 1st place went to Jordyn Arens of Crofton with 5:12.69 and 2nd went to Lilly Kenning of Milford with 5:15.42.

Horstman also competed in the 3200m Class C Finals among 24 other athletes placing 17th with another personal best of 12:37.88. 1st place again went to Arens with 11:23.94 and 2nd also went to Kenning with 11:39.21.

Achieving two personal best records there’s no doubt that Horstman gave it her all. Other season best records for her included: 800m of 2:49.53 and Pole Vault with 8’ 7”.

“Dakota is the most caring and compassionate student athlete she pushes herself to do her best in each and every practice and meet,” said Head Coach Josh Dean. “She is one of the most coachable athletes I’ve ever been around.”

Hemingford HS All-Time Top 10 Performances from this Meet Dakota Horstman — 3rd All-Time in 1600m

Dakota Horstman — 5th All-Time in 3200m

JH/HS Season Recap

Junior High

Thirty-three new All-Time Top 10 performances across 16 events. Boys were WTC and PAC Champions. One State Qualifier (Jayce Haas-400m).

High School

Nineteen HS athletes moved into the All-Time Top 10 across 8 events. Boys were PAC Champions. Two State Qualifiers (Dakota Horstman-1600m, 3200m, Theron Miller-Shot Put).

Coach Dean has been working hard to update the All-Time Top 10 Bobcat Athletes on the Hemingford Public Schools website.

“We did our best to collect results from record boards, the school website, the NSAA, and athletic.net, we know there is more history out there,” said Dean.

If you have any All-Time Top 10 information, or if you have photos of any of the athletes currently listed on the Top 10, please share with Coach Dean at jdean@gubn.org. Please have evidence (newspaper, yearbook, Internet article, etc.) that supports the result you are sharing. Also, if you notice any spelling, date, or photo errors on the lists please notify Coach Dean.