16 members of Hemingford FFA chapter are currently at the Nebraska FFA State Convention in Lincoln along with more than 6,000 other FFA members, advisors and guests. Members participate in general sessions, competitive events, educational tours, leadership workshops, and Career Fair and Expo. Events are held at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Haymarket area hotels and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus.

During the district competition, the Hemingford Agriscience team placed first with individual results as follows: Sophie Hruby placed 1st with a score of 84, Dakota Horstman and Brenna Schumacher tied for 2nd with a score of 74. Tayten Haas placed 5th with a score of 66, Jacob Bryner placed 7th with a score of 62 and Orin Wilkins placed 17th with a score of 44. Sophie, Dakota, Brenna and Tayten will go on to the state competition in Lincoln at the end of the month.