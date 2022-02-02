Hemingford wrestlers compete at Chadron Invite

The Hemingford Wrestlers competed at the Chadron Invite on January 22 at the Nelson Physical Activity Center.
Hemingford Bobcat Boys
113: Creel Weber (25-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 25-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 25-4 won by fall over Austin Child (Gordon-Rushville) 6-13 (Fall 1:57)
Semifinal - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 25-4 won by decision over Austin Enriquez (Campbell County) 3-7 (Dec 2-0)
1st Place Match - William Sprenger (Valentine) 27-1 won by tech fall over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 25-4 (TF-1.5 5:11 (15-0))
132: Nathan Randolph (1-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Chase McGrath (Bridgeport) 19-11 won by fall over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) 1-15 (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Radley Grubbs (Morrill) 2-9 won by decision over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) 1-15 (Dec 5-0)
160: Drew Varner (11-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Stewart (Chadron) 15-15 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 11-16 (Fall 1:05)
Cons. Round 1 - Drew Varner (Hemingford) 11-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Brice Vitosh (Chase County) 21-17 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 11-16 (Fall 0:50)
Hemingford Bobcat Girls
G107: Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Joslyn Yarbrough (Valentine Girls) over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 0:21)
Cons. Round 2 - Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Jaynie Perkins (Pine Ridge) over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 1:32)
G165: Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) - 2nd
Champ. Round 1 - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) received a bye
Semifinals - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) over Addie Diers (Chadron Girls) (Fall 2:00)
1st Place Match - Kyliah Engledow (Mitchell Girls) over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 3:32)
G235: Mady Radspinner (Hemingford Girls) - 2nd
Champ. Round 1 - Mady Radspinner (Hemingford Girls) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Mady Radspinner (Hemingford Girls) received a bye
Semifinals - Mady Radspinner (Hemingford Girls) received a bye
1st Place Match - Abilene Miller (Garden County Girls) over Mady Radspinner (Hemingford Girls) (Fall 5:02)
Maslynn Yardley (Hemingford Girls) - DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler.