Horstman takes 1st Place, Bobcats continue to look strong

The Junior High Cross Country girls both did well during the Kimball Invitational Cross Country Meet at the Kimball Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 10.
Dakota Horstman kept a great pace and crossed the finish line first to bring home a 1st Place medal. Her finishing time was 11:17.34. Teammate Teagan Thompson wasn’t far behind with a time of 12:17.27 coming in at 3rd Place.
“It was a hot one today in Kimball but our kids showed up to compete,” said Head Bobcat Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark. “We faced a lot of Wyoming schools including Lingle, Ft. Laramie, Pine Bluffs/Burns, Torrington, Wheatland, and Cheyenne South. The Nebraska schools that competed with us included Bridgeport, Bayard, Mitchell, Morrill, Kimball, and Leyton.”
Kimball XC Invite Results:
Jr. High Girls:
Dakota Horstman: 1st
Teagen Thompson: 3rd
Jr. High Boys:
Keirith Yale: 18th
Seth Dillard: 30th
Grayson Hunter: 33rd
High School Girls:
Carlye Kresl: 7th
Aurora Hinman: 10th
Destiny Hanson: 21st
Catherine Bryner: 30th
Madi Meek: 34th
Serenity Dillard: 36th
High School Boys:
Zane Hinman: 9th
Creel Weber: 18th
Boady Hunter: 28th
Braden Christopherson: 44th
Drew Varner: 55th
Gavin Bell: 57th
Taren Hunter: 63rd
Then on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Cross Country Team headed off to “Run at the Rocks”. The run is a Bridgeport Invitational that takes place at the Courthouse and Jail Rock Golf Course just south of Bridgeport on Highway 88.
“It was a great day to Run at the Rocks,” said Clark.
The coaches and the team were all thankful for the cooler temperatures.
“Both the High School Boys and Girls placed third today,” noted Clark.
Teams present included: Bayard, Bridgeport, Mitchell, Sidney, Leyton, Mullen, Morrill, Garden County, Banner County, and Hemingford.
Bridgeport XC Results:
Jr. High Girls:
Dakota Horstman: 3rd
Teagen Thompson: 7th
Jr. High Boys:
Keirith Yale: 22nd
Seth Dillard: 33rd
High School Girls:
Carlye Kresl: 8th
Aurora Hinman: 10th
Destiny Hanson: 13th
Catherine Bryner: 24th
Serenity Dillard: 27th
Madi Meek: 28th
High School Boys:
Zane Hinman: 8th
Creel Weber: 17th
Boady Hunter: 20th
Braden Christopherson: 21st
Drew Varner: 26th
Gavin Bell: 30th
Taren Hunter: 35th