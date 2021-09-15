 Skip to main content
Horstman takes 1st Place, Bobcats continue to look strong
Horstman takes 1st Place, Bobcats continue to look strong

The Junior High Cross Country girls both did well during the Kimball Invitational Cross Country Meet at the Kimball Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 10.

Dakota Horstman kept a great pace and crossed the finish line first to bring home a 1st Place medal. Her finishing time was 11:17.34. Teammate Teagan Thompson wasn’t far behind with a time of 12:17.27 coming in at 3rd Place.

“It was a hot one today in Kimball but our kids showed up to compete,” said Head Bobcat Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark. “We faced a lot of Wyoming schools including Lingle, Ft. Laramie, Pine Bluffs/Burns, Torrington, Wheatland, and Cheyenne South. The Nebraska schools that competed with us included Bridgeport, Bayard, Mitchell, Morrill, Kimball, and Leyton.”

Kimball XC Invite Results:

Jr. High Girls:

Dakota Horstman: 1st

Teagen Thompson: 3rd

Jr. High Boys:

Keirith Yale: 18th

Seth Dillard: 30th

Grayson Hunter: 33rd

High School Girls:

Carlye Kresl: 7th

Aurora Hinman: 10th

Destiny Hanson: 21st

Catherine Bryner: 30th

Madi Meek: 34th

Serenity Dillard: 36th

High School Boys:

Zane Hinman: 9th

Creel Weber: 18th

Boady Hunter: 28th

Braden Christopherson: 44th

Drew Varner: 55th

Gavin Bell: 57th

Taren Hunter: 63rd

Then on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Cross Country Team headed off to “Run at the Rocks”. The run is a Bridgeport Invitational that takes place at the Courthouse and Jail Rock Golf Course just south of Bridgeport on Highway 88.

“It was a great day to Run at the Rocks,” said Clark.

The coaches and the team were all thankful for the cooler temperatures.

“Both the High School Boys and Girls placed third today,” noted Clark.

Teams present included: Bayard, Bridgeport, Mitchell, Sidney, Leyton, Mullen, Morrill, Garden County, Banner County, and Hemingford.

Bridgeport XC Results:

Jr. High Girls:

Dakota Horstman: 3rd

Teagen Thompson: 7th

Jr. High Boys:

Keirith Yale: 22nd

Seth Dillard: 33rd

High School Girls:

Carlye Kresl: 8th

Aurora Hinman: 10th

Destiny Hanson: 13th

Catherine Bryner: 24th

Serenity Dillard: 27th

Madi Meek: 28th

High School Boys:

Zane Hinman: 8th

Creel Weber: 17th

Boady Hunter: 20th

Braden Christopherson: 21st

Drew Varner: 26th

Gavin Bell: 30th

Taren Hunter: 35th

