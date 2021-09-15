Horstman takes 1st Place, Bobcats continue to look strong

The Junior High Cross Country girls both did well during the Kimball Invitational Cross Country Meet at the Kimball Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 10.

Dakota Horstman kept a great pace and crossed the finish line first to bring home a 1st Place medal. Her finishing time was 11:17.34. Teammate Teagan Thompson wasn’t far behind with a time of 12:17.27 coming in at 3rd Place.

“It was a hot one today in Kimball but our kids showed up to compete,” said Head Bobcat Cross Country Coach Jayme Clark. “We faced a lot of Wyoming schools including Lingle, Ft. Laramie, Pine Bluffs/Burns, Torrington, Wheatland, and Cheyenne South. The Nebraska schools that competed with us included Bridgeport, Bayard, Mitchell, Morrill, Kimball, and Leyton.”

Kimball XC Invite Results:

Jr. High Girls:

Dakota Horstman: 1st

Teagen Thompson: 3rd

Jr. High Boys:

Keirith Yale: 18th

Seth Dillard: 30th

Grayson Hunter: 33rd

High School Girls: