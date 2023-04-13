The Hemingford Junior High Bobcat Track and Field Team competed at the Bayard JH Track Meet in Bayard on Tuesday, April 11. The high school meet was postponed due to the weather.

Both the Junior High and High School Bobcats will be back in Bayard this week for competition.

Top finishes for the JH Bobcats in each category are as followed.

Boys Results:

Jayce Haas placed 4th in the 100 Meter finals.

Haas placed 2nd in the 200 Meter finals.

Terrell Ramos placed 5th in the 400 Meter finals.

Joshua Miller placed 2nd in the 800 Meter finals with Gattlen Bell placing 13th.

Austin Benda placed 2nd in the 1600 Meter finals.

Zaine Feist placed 6th in the 100m Hurdles and 3rd in the 200m Hurdles both at the 33” height.

The team of Cash Keane, Terrell Ramos, Carson Haas and Eli Hunter placed 8th in the 4x100 Relay finals.

Jayce Haas, Austin Benda, Grayson Hunter and Zaine Feist placed 2nd in the 4x400 Relay.

Grayson Hunter, Joshua Miller, Connor Butler and Austin Benda placed 2nd in the 4x800 Relay.

For the boy’s field events:

Joshua Miller placed 6th in the 4kg Shot Put finals and 8th in the 1kg Discus finals.

Zaine Feist placed 6th in the High Jump.

Carson Haas placed 4th in the Pole Vault finals with Eli Hunter placing 7th.

Jayce Haas placed 6th in the Long Jump.

For the Triple Jump, Terrell Ramos placed 6th.

Girls Results:

Teagen Thompson placed 5th in the 800 Meter finals.

Teagen Thompson placed 8th in the 1600 Meter finals with Ainslee Woltman right behind in 9th.

Desilee Hinman placed 9th in the 200m Hurdle finals at 30”.

The 4x100 relay team of Desilee Hinman, Aubrey Schledewitz, Bethany Kresl and Jade Sorensen placed 5th and 8th in the 4x400 relay.

MarryJane Palmer, Teagen Thompson, Karly Ragsdale and Ainslee Woltman placed 4th in the 4x800 relay.

For the girl’s field events:

Emily Johnston placed 15th in the 4kg Shot Put with Berkley Davies and Lydia Lilley-Gitch tying for 27th.

Emma Hitchcock placed 8th in the 1kg Discus with Alexis Stricker placing 10th and Taylor Swanson 12th.

Karly Ragsdale and Tehya Buser tied for 7th in the Pole Vault.

Bethany Kresl placed 12th in the Long Jump with Jade Sorensen placing 16th.

Hemingford JH All-Time Top 10 Performances from this Meet

MarryJane Palmer, Teagen Thompson, Karly Ragsdale, Ainslee Woltman — 1st in 4x800m Relay

Grayson Hunter, Joshua Miller, Connor Butler, Austin Benda — 1st in 4x800m Relay

Carson Haas — 4th in Pole Vault

Eli Hunter — 5th (Tied) in Pole Vault

Jayce Haas — 5th in Long Jump

Karly Ragsdale — 6th (Tied) in Pole Vault

Tehya Buser — 6th (Tied) in Pole Vault

Zaine Feist — 6th in 100m Hurdles

Zaine Feist — 6th in 200m Hurdles

Zaine Feist — 6th (Tied) in High Jump

Jayce Haas, Austin Benda, Grayson Hunter, Zaine Feist — 6th in 4x400m Relay

Jayce Haas — 8th in 100m

Joshua Miller — 8th in 800m

Austin Benda — 9th in 1600m