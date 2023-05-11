The Hemingford Junior High Track and Field Teams travelled to Kimball on Tuesday, May 9 to compete in their last meet of the season. Many personal and seasons best were achieved.

Results from JH Kimball Invite for Hemingford Junior High Athletes.

Boys Results:

Lucas Sulzbach and Jayce Haas placed 2nd and 3rd in the 100m with Ryan Hruby in 13th.

Sulzbach placed 3rd in the 200m with J. Haas in 5th and Anthony Haas in 7th.

Grayson Hunter came in 1st in the 400m with Terrell Ramos and Eli Hunter placing 4th and 5th.

G. Hunter placed 2nd in the 800m with Joshua Miller in 4th and Connor Butler in 11th.

Austin Benda placed 1st in the 1600m with Butler in 7th and Porter Sorensen in 11th.

Zaine Feist came in 1st in the 100m Hurdles at the 33” height with Gattlen Bell and Carson Haas in 6th and 7th.

Bell placed 4th in the 200m Hurdles at 33” with C. Haas in 7th.

The team of Dyson Fritzler, Jayce Haas, Lucas Sulzbach and Zaine Feist placed 2nd in the 4x100 Relay finals.

Zaine Feist, Austin Benda, Dyson Fritzler and Jayce Haas placed 2nd in the 4x400 Relay.

For the boy’s field events:

Joshua Miller placed 1st in the 4kg Shot Put finals and 4th in the 1kg Discus.

Anthony Haas placed 10th, Tyan Hruby 14th, and Ty Horstman 17th in Shot Put.

Cash Keane placed 5th in Discus with Tyan Hruby in 12th and Ty Horstman in 20th.

Zaine Feist placed 2th in the High Jump with Grayson Hunter and Dyson Fritzler in 6th and 7th.

Eli Hunter, Carson Haas and Jacob Garner placed 3rd, 4th and 5th in the Pole Vault.

Cash Keane placed 11th in the Long Jump with Porter Sorensen in 15th.

For the Triple Jump, Lucas Sulzbach and Terrell Ramos placed 4th and 5th with Jacob Garner in 8th.

Girls Results:

Aubrey Schledewitz came in 1st place in the 100m with Jade Sorensen in 10th, Ahris McClaren in 13th, Natasha Randolph in 17th and Jadyn Aguallo in 18th.

Schledewitz also placed 1st in the 200m with Bethany Kresl in 5th and Rylei Manion in 8th.

Manion came in 1st in the 400m with Charlea Fancher in 4th, Isabell Donker in 6th and McClaren in 8th.

Ainslee Woltman came in 1st in the 800m with Tehya Buser in 3rd.

Karly Ragsdale came in 1st in the 1600m.

MarryJane Palmer came in 4th in the 100m Hurdles at 30” with EvaDena Helmink in 8th.

Desilee Hinman placed 4th in the 200m Hurdles at 30”.

The 4x100 relay team of MarryJane Palmer, Aubrey Schledewitz, Bethany Kresl and Jade Sorensen placed 3rd.

Aubrey Schledewitz, MarryJane Palmer, Desilee Hinman and Ainslee Woltman came in 1st in the 4x400 relay.

For the girl’s field events:

Emma Hitchcock and Taylor Swanson placed 5th and 6th in Shot Put with Emily Johnston in 9th, Natasha Randolph in 13th, Berkley Davies in 14th, and Lydia Lilley-Gitch in 16th.

Alexis Stricker and Emma Hitchcock placed 5th and 6th in Discus with Taylor Swanson placing 10th, Emily Johnston in 14th, Berkley Davies in 19th and Lydia Lilley-Gitch in 12th.

Sofia Gomez and Isabell Donker tied for 9th place in the High Jump with Charlea Fancher in 11th.

Ainslee Woltman and Tehya Buser tied for 5th in Pole Vault.

Jade Sorensen and Bethany Kresl placed 6th and 7th in the Long Jump with Jadyn Aguallo placing 13th.

Karly Ragsdale placed 12th in the Triple Jump.

Hemingford JH All-Time Top 10 Performances from this Meet

Alexis Stricker — 3rd All-Time Discus

Dyson Fritzler, Jayce Haas, Lucas Sulzbach, Zaine Feist — 3rd All-Time 4x100m Relay

Emma Hitchcock — 4th All-Time Discus

Aubrey Schledewitz — 5th All-Time 200m

Joshua Miller — 5th All-Time Shot Put

Lucas Sulzbach — 5th All-Time 200m

Ainslee Woltman — 7th (Tied) All-Time Pole Vault

MarryJane Palmer — 7th All-Time 100m Hurdles

Tehya Buser — 7th (Tied) All-Time Pole Vault

Desilee Hinman, Aubrey Schledewitz, Ainslee Woltman, MarryJane Palmer — 8th All-Time 4x400m Relay

Emma Hitchcock — 8th All-Time Shot Put

Aubrey Schledewitz — 9th All-Time 100m

Gattlen Bell — 9th All-Time 100m Hurdles

Lucas Sulzbach — 9th All-Time Triple Jump