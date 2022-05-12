Junior volleyball season wraps-up

Hemingford girls in grades third through sixth wrapped up their volleyball season last weekend. The teams were scheduled to compete in tournaments in Chadron, Alliance, Hay Springs, Hemingford and Gordon/Rushville however the Hay Springs tournament was cancelled due to the weather.

“Hemingford is so lucky to have this program, where all girls, grades third through sixth, are able to be a part of a team,” said Coach Melinda Cullan. “Our goal is for these girls to love volleyball and allowing them all to participate will only make our program as a whole, stronger.”

“Huge thanks to Jodi Sellman and Melisa Turek for keeping this program going,” said Cullan.

Cullan along with Sarah Lilley coached the fifth and sixth grade teams.

Fifth grade team members were Kenley Adamson, Lilly Bates, Trinity Finnell, Makenna Honstein, Madison Roth, Kura Welling.

Sixth grade players were Berkley Davies, Isabell Donker, Sofia Gomez, Lydia Lilley-Gitch, Eva Helmink, Rylei Manion, Ahris McClaren, Natasha Randolph, Aubrey Schledewitz, Jade Sorensen, Alexis Stricker, Carle Welling, Ainslee Woltman.

Jaci Haas, Betsy Sorensen, Ann Payne, and Melissa Schoenemann coached the third and fourth grade teams.

“These girls had a wonderful season full of growth,” said Haas. “It is exciting to watch them developing to team players and reach individual goals they have set for themselves during the season.”

Third grade team members were Braylee Hansen, Kennedy Mahony, Harley Payne, Khloe Stricker

Fourth grade players were Emma Bates, Kalli Buser, Lucee Foster, Kamryn Haas, Grace Helmink, Emerson Horstman, Leah Krebs, Kennedy Kumpf, Delilah Long, Bethany Roberts, Lanee Sorensen, Raelee Woltman

