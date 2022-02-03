Junior Wrestlers Battle at the Birdcage

The Hemingford Jr. Wrestlers competed in the Battle at the Birdcage Wrestling Tournament in Chadron on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Over 30 teams showed up to compete, bringing over 300 junior wrestlers from Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
Hemingford Junior Wrestlers include:
Easton Collins 3rd – 4th
Emma Raben Girls Pre K – 2nd
Jacen Buskirk 3rd – 4th
Dawson Kluver 3rd – 4th
Warner Tallon 5th – 6th
Quinston Ramos 1st – 2nd
Zayden Eisenhart 1st – 2nd
Everett Vogel 1st – 2nd
Keith Buskirk 5th – 6th
Battle at the Birdcage Wrestling Tournament Results for Hemingford Jr. Wrestlers:
Eston Collins 1st, Dawson Kluver 2nd, Jacen Buskirk 2nd, Keith Buskirk 4th, Zayden Eisenhart 4th, Everett Vogel 3rd, Warner Tallon 3rd, Emma Raben 1st, Quinston Ramos 5th.
Match Summaries:
3rd - 4th - 44-52
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eston Collins of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
• 2nd Place - Cooper Spalding of Bayard Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Declan Scherbarth of Chadron Wrestling Club
• 4th Place - Braxton Bidroski of Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling
• 5th Place - Zoe Schaffner of Hot Springs Little Bison
Round 1
• Cooper Spalding (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braxton Bidroski (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:38)
• Declan Scherbarth (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zoe Schaffner (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Fall 0:47)
Round 2
• Eston Collins (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Zoe Schaffner (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Fall 1:37)
• Cooper Spalding (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Declan Scherbarth (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:33)
Round 3
• Eston Collins (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by major decision over Declan Scherbarth (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-3)
• Braxton Bidroski (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Zoe Schaffner (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Dec 15-11)
Round 4
• Eston Collins (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Braxton Bidroski (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:40)
• Cooper Spalding (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zoe Schaffner (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Fall 0:29)
Round 5
• Eston Collins (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by decision over Cooper Spalding (Bayard Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-4)
• Declan Scherbarth (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Braxton Bidroski (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Maj 14-6)
3rd - 4th - 70-70
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tragen Wyckoff of Bayard Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Jacen Buskirk of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
• 3rd Place - Gideon Fees of Hot Springs Little Bison
• 4th Place - Carter Winney of Douglas Wrestling Club
• 5th Place - Laeth Denton of Chadron Wrestling Club
Round 1
• Gideon Fees (Hot Springs Little Bison) won by fall over Carter Winney (Douglas Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)
• Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by forfeit over Laeth Denton (Chadron Wrestling Club) (FF)
Round 2
• Tragen Wyckoff (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:39)
• Carter Winney (Douglas Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Laeth Denton (Chadron Wrestling Club) (FF)
Round 3
• Tragen Wyckoff (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Laeth Denton (Chadron Wrestling Club) (FF)
• Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Gideon Fees (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Fall 1:50)
Round 4
• Tragen Wyckoff (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gideon Fees (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Fall 2:23)
• Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Carter Winney (Douglas Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:24)
Round 5
• Tragen Wyckoff (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Carter Winney (Douglas Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:41)
• Gideon Fees (Hot Springs Little Bison) won by forfeit over Laeth Denton (Chadron Wrestling Club) (FF)
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tristan Gooder of Chadron Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Dawson Kluver of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
• 3rd Place - Augustus Olson of Lusk Rawhide Wrestling
• 4th Place - Kolter Luce of Gering Wrestling Club
• 5th Place - Kevin Smith of Crawford Jr Wrestling
Round 1
• Augustus Olson (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) won by fall over Kevin Smith (Crawford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:40)
• Tristan Gooder (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:20)
Round 2
• Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Kolter Luce (Gering Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:42)
• Tristan Gooder (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Augustus Olson (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) (Fall 1:47)
Round 3
• Tristan Gooder (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kolter Luce (Gering Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
• Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Kevin Smith (Crawford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:30)
Round 4
• Kolter Luce (Gering Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kevin Smith (Crawford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 1:34)
• Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Augustus Olson (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) (Fall 1:21)
Round 5
• Augustus Olson (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) won by fall over Kolter Luce (Gering Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:35)
• Tristan Gooder (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kevin Smith (Crawford Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:33)
1st - 2nd - 59-64
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Stephen Holbrook of Natrona Colts
• 2nd Place - Rance Reeves of Wall Youth Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Coy Heaffelin of Torrington Wrestling Club
• 4th Place - Zayden Eisenhart of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
• 5th Place - Benjamin Bussard of Chadron Wrestling Club
Round 1
• Rance Reeves (Wall Youth Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:38)
• Stephen Holbrook (Natrona Colts) won by fall over Benjamin Bussard (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:45)
Round 2
• Coy Heaffelin (Torrington Wrestling Club) won by decision over Benjamin Bussard (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-3)
• Stephen Holbrook (Natrona Colts) won by fall over Rance Reeves (Wall Youth Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:27)
Round 3
• Stephen Holbrook (Natrona Colts) won by fall over Coy Heaffelin (Torrington Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:40)
• Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by decision over Benjamin Bussard (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Dec 15-8)
Round 4
• Coy Heaffelin (Torrington Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:40)
• Rance Reeves (Wall Youth Wrestling Club) won by fall over Benjamin Bussard (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:39)
Round 5
• Rance Reeves (Wall Youth Wrestling Club) won by fall over Coy Heaffelin (Torrington Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:27)
• Stephen Holbrook (Natrona Colts) won by fall over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:15)
1st - 2nd - 73-75
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Axel Mortimore of Gering Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Charlie Herian of AWC Nebraska
• 3rd Place - Asher Cleveland of Chadron Wrestling Club
• 4th Place - Connor Roach of Bridgeport Wrestling Club
• 5th Place - Quinston Ramos of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1
• Axel Mortimore (Gering Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Asher Cleveland (Chadron Wrestling Club) (TF 16-0)
• Connor Roach (Bridgeport Wrestling Club) won by fall over Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:24)
Round 2
• Charlie Herian (AWC Nebraska) won by major decision over Connor Roach (Bridgeport Wrestling Club) (Maj 12-1)
• Axel Mortimore (Gering Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (TF 17-2)
Round 3
• Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Charlie Herian (AWC Nebraska) (Fall 0:15)
• Asher Cleveland (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Connor Roach (Bridgeport Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:25)
Round 4
• Charlie Herian (AWC Nebraska) won by fall over Asher Cleveland (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:49)
• Axel Mortimore (Gering Wrestling Club) won by fall over Connor Roach (Bridgeport Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:22)
Round 5
• Axel Mortimore (Gering Wrestling Club) won by decision over Charlie Herian (AWC Nebraska) (Dec 13-7)
• Asher Cleveland (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:42)
1st - 2nd - 88-91
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Nealy Landen of Chadron Wrestling Club
• 2nd Place - Walt Whitcher of Hot Springs Little Bison
• 3rd Place - Everett Vogel of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1
• Nealy Landen (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by decision over Walt Whitcher (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Dec 10-4)
Round 2
• Walt Whitcher (Hot Springs Little Bison) won by fall over Everett Vogel (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:50)
Round 3
• Nealy Landen (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Everett Vogel (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:43)
5th - 6th - 81-88
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Deryn Wood of Panhandle Wrestling Academy
• 2nd Place - Tripton Stec of Pride Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Warner Tallon of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
• 4th Place - Gunner Miller of Lusk Rawhide Wrestling
• 5th Place - Kylar Adams of AWC Nebraska
Round 1
• Deryn Wood (Panhandle Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Tripton Stec (Pride Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-10)
• Warner Tallon (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Kylar Adams (AWC Nebraska) (Fall 2:52)
Round 2
• Gunner Miller (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) won by fall over Kylar Adams (AWC Nebraska) (Fall 2:01)
• Tripton Stec (Pride Wrestling Club) won by fall over Warner Tallon (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:05)
Round 3
• Warner Tallon (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Gunner Miller (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) (Fall 0:51)
• Deryn Wood (Panhandle Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Kylar Adams (AWC Nebraska) (Fall 2:05)
Round 4
• Deryn Wood (Panhandle Wrestling Academy) won by tech fall over Gunner Miller (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) (TF 30-15)
• Tripton Stec (Pride Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kylar Adams (AWC Nebraska) (Fall 0:39)
Round 5
• Tripton Stec (Pride Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gunner Miller (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) (Fall 0:47)
• Deryn Wood (Panhandle Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Warner Tallon (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:13)
5th - 6th - 105-110
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Caysen Robertson of AWC Nebraska
• 2nd Place - Brayen Gonzalez Trejo of Bayard Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Titan Brunsch of Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling
• 4th Place - Josiah Frueh of Scottsbluff Wrestling Club
• 5th Place - Keith Buskirk of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1
• Titan Brunsch (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Keith Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:56)
• Caysen Robertson (AWC Nebraska) won by fall over Josiah Frueh (Scottsbluff Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:15)
Round 2
• Caysen Robertson (AWC Nebraska) won by fall over Brayen Gonzalez Trejo (Bayard Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:54)
• Titan Brunsch (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Josiah Frueh (Scottsbluff Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:59)
Round 3
• Brayen Gonzalez Trejo (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Josiah Frueh (Scottsbluff Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:25)
• Caysen Robertson (AWC Nebraska) won by fall over Keith Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:32)
Round 4
• Brayen Gonzalez Trejo (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Keith Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:42)
• Caysen Robertson (AWC Nebraska) won by fall over Titan Brunsch (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:43)
Round 5
• Brayen Gonzalez Trejo (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Titan Brunsch (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 3:59)
• Josiah Frueh (Scottsbluff Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Keith Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (FF)
Girls Pre K - 2nd - 47-53
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Emma Raben of Hemingford Junior Wrestling
• 2nd Place - Bensyn Gooder of Chadron Wrestling Club
• 3rd Place - Stella Scherbarth of Chadron Wrestling Club
• 4th Place - Hallie Parker of Hot Springs Little Bison
• 5th Place - Kaisyn Hooper of Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling
Round 1
• Stella Scherbarth (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Hallie Parker (Hot Springs Little Bison) (FF)
• Bensyn Gooder (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kaisyn Hooper (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 2:35)
Round 2
• Emma Raben (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by decision over Bensyn Gooder (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Dec 14-7)
• Hallie Parker (Hot Springs Little Bison) won by decision over Kaisyn Hooper (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Dec 17-14)
Round 3
• Emma Raben (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by major decision over Kaisyn Hooper (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Maj 18-7)
• Bensyn Gooder (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Stella Scherbarth (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:29)
Round 4
• Emma Raben (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Stella Scherbarth (Chadron Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:21)
• Bensyn Gooder (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hallie Parker (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Fall 2:54)
Round 5
• Emma Raben (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Hallie Parker (Hot Springs Little Bison) (Fall 1:36)
• Stella Scherbarth (Chadron Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Kaisyn Hooper (Gordon Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Maj 23-12)