Eight Hemingford Junior Wrestlers competed in the Gordon-Rushville Jr. Wrestling Club Tournament on Feb. 12.

Club members will head to Crawford to compete at Battle at the Buttes on Sat., February 25 at 9 a.m. at the Crawford High School. Session 1: Pre K through 2nd starts at 9 with session 2: third through eighth and girls starting at noon. Wrestlers need to register on Trackwrestling — Battle at the Buttes 2023. Awards will be given for 1st through 4th.

The Hemingford Jr Wrestling Club will be hosting a home meet on Sat., March 4 starting at 9 a.m. at the High School Gym. The meet will be 4-man round robins with session 1: Pre K through second grade starting first and session 2: third through eight grades starting at 11 a.m. Medals will be given to 1st-3rd place winners. Concessions will be available all day.

“Be thinking about where you can help us out,” said Head Coach Jake Frost.“Here is what I need:

-Setup March 3rd at 3:30 p.m. with mat setup in the gym.-March 4th 7:30 a.m. all parents show up to help set up tables.-After wrestling is over, all need to stick around to help clean up mats, tables, clean etc.

“All families are expected to help in some way shape or form, each family will have a task to help complete,” said Frost. “You will be contacted individually by Mrs. Frost in the next couple weeks to get yourself signed up for jobs.”