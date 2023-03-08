Hemingford Junior Wrestlers hosted a meet this Saturday inviting wrestlers from Alliance, Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, CWC Thunder, Central Valley Youth, Scottsbluff, Morrill and Gordon/Rushville. There were over 100 wrestlers for the Hemingford meet.
“Thanks to all the parents, Jr Wrestlers, high school wrestlers/coaches, and friends of wrestling who helped out at our home meet,” said Head Hemingford Jr Wrestling Coach Jake Frost. “We had more than plenty help setting up, tearing down and cleaning up. You all are very appreciated and thanks for the successful and smooth tournament.
On Saturday, March 11 they will head to Hay Springs for the Haytown Throwdown starting at 10 a.m. for all age groups.
“Our season is quickly winding down for wrestling,” said Frost. “It has been a great season thank you all for sharing your kids with us coaches.”Dates for scheduled practice:March 14 5:30-7 p.m.March 16 5:30-7 p.m. ice cream party, GEAR CHECK IN (All treats provided by club) Last Practice!
Hemingford Meet 2023 Results for Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Girls
Best of 3
Hemingford Junior Wrestlers Jersey Long and Emma Raben faced off for two matches.
Match one was Raben over Long with a pin at 2:00 and Raben over Long for match two by a decision of 8-3.
PreK-K
Round 3 (4 Man)
1 Ascher Trickler F 2-0 0:43 W 2 Jackson American Horse
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 45-47 Gordon/Rushville Wrestling
3 Rowdy Manion DEC 8-4 W 4 Ezekiel Hoof
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 45-47 AWC Nebraska
Round 2 (4 Man)
1 Ascher Trickler F 2-0 0:15 W 3 Rowdy Manion
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 45-47 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1 (4 Man)
1 Ascher Trickler F 2-0 0:11 W 4 Ezekiel Hoof
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 45-47 AWC Nebraska
2 Jackson American Horse F 9-6 2:20 W 3 Rowdy Manion
Gordon/Rushville Wrestling 45-47 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 2 (3 Man)
1 Brooks Tonjes W F 2-0 0:15 3 Elijah Blue
Hay Springs Junior Wrestling 47-50 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1 (3 Man)
2 Carter Daniel F 4-0 0:39 W 3 Elijah Blue
Chadron Wrestling Club: 47-50 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
2 Michael Sierra Iii F 2-0 0:11 W 3 Carter McCance
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 51-55 Chadron Wrestling Club
Round 3 (3 Man)
1 Canton Devlin W F 2-0 0:17 2 Michael Sierra Iii
AWC Nebraska 51-55 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
1ST-2ND Grade
Round 2 (Best of 3)
2 Hayden Solberg F 2-0 0:21 W 1 Augustus Woltman
Morrill Pride 44-48 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
2 Rhett Aschenbrenner F 2-0 0:19 W 1 Everett Vogel
Gering Wrestling Club 95-99 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1 (Best of 3)
1 Augustus Woltman W F 2-0 0:15 2 Hayden Solberg
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 44-48 Morrill Pride
1 Everett Vogel W F 2-0 0:19 2 Rhett Aschenbrenner
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 95-99 Gering Wrestling Club
Round 3 (3 Man)
1 Briggs Buettner W F 2-0 0:11 2 Chase Grimes
Hay Springs Junior Wrestling 50-51 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
1 Kyrie Dean W DEC 5-4 2 Kamden Dawn
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 59-64 AWC Nebraska
1 Zayden Eisenhart F 2-0 0:54 W 2 Rowdy Binger
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 69-71 Hay Springs Junior Wrestling
Round 1 (3 Man)
2 Chase Grimes DEC 7-0 W 3 Bridger Donnan
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 50-51 Gering Wrestling Club
Round 3 (4 Man)
1 Marshall Moseman F 4-0 1:22 W 2 Alec Hubbell
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 51-53 AWC Nebraska
3 Carter Henderson F 2-0 0:43 W 4 Caule Gibbons
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 51-53 Crawford Jr Wrestling
1 Brysen Scherbarth W DEC 9-5 2 Eli Bryner
Hay Springs Junior Wrestling 53-55 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
3 Rylan Johnson F 2-0 0:15 W 4 Deacon Payne
Hay Springs Junior Wrestling 68-71 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
3 Stran Dierksen W F 2-0 0:43 4 James Sherlock
Hay Springs Junior Wrestling 79-85 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 2 (4 Man)
1 Marshall Moseman W MD 9-1 3 Carter Henderson
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 51-53 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
2 Eli Bryner W DEC 7-6 4 Vincent Hodgson
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 53-55 AWC Nebraska
2 Willy Hollibaugh W F 7-0 1:50 4 Deacon Payne
Chadron Wrestling Club 68-71 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
2 Cazmir Coupens W F 4-6 1:53 4 James Sherlock
AWC Nebraska 79-85 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1 (4 Man)
1 Marshall Moseman DEC 8-1 W 4 Caule Gibbons
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 51-53 Crawford Jr Wrestling
2 Alec Hubbell W F 10-0 1:35 3 Carter Henderson
AWC Nebraska 51-53 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
2 Eli Bryner F 4-0 0:57 W 3 Kaide Stabnow
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 53-55 AWC Nebraska
1 Asher Fancher W DEC 6-1 4 Deacon Payne
AWC Nebraska 68-71 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
1 Axel Keinjan W F 2-0 0:24 4 James Sherlock
AWC Nebraska 79-85 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 2 (3 Man)
1 Kyrie Dean MD 13-0 W 3 Lincoln Bargen
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 59-64 AWC Nebraska
1 Zayden Eisenhart DEC 7-2 W 3 Landon Gentleman
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 69-71 AWC Nebraska
5th-6th Grade
Round 2 (Best of 3)
2 Braylon Prochazka F 2-0 0:33 W 1 Jacen Buskirk
AWC Nebraska 72-72 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
2 Dawson Kluver W F 4-2 1:16 1 Dallas Woltman
Central Valley Youth Wrestling 88-92 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
2 Zane Frost W F 2-0 0:24 1 Wyatt Cotant
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 105-109 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1 (Best of 3)
1 Jacen Buskirk W F 2-0 0:47 2 Braylon Prochazka
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 72-72 AWC Nebraska
1 Dallas Woltman F 2-0 0:42 W 2 Dawson Kluver
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 88-92 Central Valley Youth Wrestling
1 Wyatt Cotant F 2-0 0:50 W 2 Zane Frost
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 105-109 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
7th-8th Grade
Round 2 (Best of 3)
2 Jacob Garner DEC 4-2 W 1 Colin McCoy
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 79-82 Chadron Wrestling Club
2 Sofia Gomez TF 19-4 3:00 W 1 Lukes Allen
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 150-150 Crawford Jr Wrestling
Round 1 (Best of 3)
1 Colin McCoy W F 5-0 2:56 2 Jacob Garner
Chadron Wrestling Club 79-82 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
1 Lukes Allen W F 2-0 0:39 2 Sofia Gomez
Crawford Jr Wrestling 150-150 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 3 (4 Man)
1 Tristan Hanson F 4-0 2:11 W 2 Dyson Fritzler
CWC Thunder 122-135 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
3 Ty Chinn F 2-0 0:52 W 4 Terrell Ramos
Crawford Jr Wrestling 122-135 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
Round 1 (4 Man)
1 Tristan Hanson W DEC 8-5 4 Terrell Ramos
CWC Thunder 122-135 Hemingford Junior Wrestling
2 Dyson Fritzler W F 2-0 0:49 3 Ty Chinn
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 122-135 Crawford Jr Wrestling
Round 2 (4 Man)
2 Dyson Fritzler W F 7-0 2:39 4 Terrell Ramos
Hemingford Junior Wrestling 122-135 Hemingford Junior Wrestling