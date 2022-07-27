Kylie Kumpf claims Camp Champ award in hitting accuracy

A few Hemingford volleyball athletes were among the 216 campers to participate in the University of Nebraska-Kearney volleyball camp on Monday and Tuesday of last week. Campers had the option to sign up for hitting, setting, or libero groups.
Hemingford Bobcat volleyball athlete Kylie Kumpf received the award for Camp Champ in hitting accuracy.
Bobcat Brookelynn Warner received an All Star Award.
Hemingford’s Ariel Warner, Breana Specht, and Bailey Sellman also took part in the camp.
The camp is designed for the intermediate to advanced player who wants intense training in either setting, hitting or defense. Campers chose their position and received intense training on basic through advanced techniques in their chosen specialty. At the end of each session the athletes were put together to implement the skills they were trained in during the sessions.