Lights out during Tailgate Party

Fall sports for the Hemingford Public School kicked off on Friday afternoon with the annual Hemingford Booster Club Tailgate Party.
Winners of the four parking spots for the Bobcat Football regular home season games were selected. They are Heath & Destiny Solberg, Susan Morava, Shelley Blow, and Wyland/Turek Family.
The party began at 4 p.m. in the gym with the volleyball scrimmage.
“The girls are so excited to actually play a game, even if it’s against each other,” said Head Coach Melinda Cullan before the scrimmage started. “They’ve been practicing so hard.”
Warm-ups were done and the Lady Bobcats had just begun when the gym went dark!
They were pulled to the side by the coaches. Athletic Director Todd Westover and Principal Daniel Kluver immediately began to look at the breaker box when they discovered that it was a Hemingford wide power outage.
“Let’s play in the dark!” yelled one of the volleyball players.
“They were bummed,” said Cullan. “Especially since the Jamboree scheduled for the Tuesday before that was cancelled.”
They were able to replay the scrimmage on Monday night though.
“They were excited to play in a game like situation and showcase their new uniforms,” Cullan added.
This year’s senior Bobcat volleyball players are Landrie Nelson, Kayandra Cruz, Katelyn Varner and Rayne Jespersen.
“We have grown so much in the last year,” said Cullan who is excited for this season. “The girls were so excited to get back in the gym this summer and they’ve worked really hard.”
The first game is tonight, Thursday, Aug. 27th at home starting at 4 p.m.
Hemingford School Activities are reduced to half capacity as of right now to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Because of that reason, seating will be limited during this year’s volleyball games. Each player will be given four tickets to each game. Spectators must have a ticket to enter. No exceptions.
The home crowd must sit on the home side and limit interaction with the visiting teams. Masks are not required but are highly recommended when you are not able to social distance.
Other modifications include:
- Matches canceled due to COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest.”
- Replacement matches (not originally scheduled) may be scheduled at any time.
- Face coverings are permissible for athletes, coaches, officials, game administration, and spectators.
- Officials are permitted to use electronic whistles.
- Score table is limited to essential personnel only: Scorekeeper, clock operator, libero tracker, announcer if using
- Please maintain social distancing
- Pre- match and post-match handshake protocols are prohibited.
- Not switching team benches/courts between sets is permissible.
The Cross County parents met with Coach Jayme Clark.
The Bobcat Cross Country Seniors this year are John Ansley, Rachel Schekall, and Kyla Walker as well as Manager Dali DelToro.
There will be a charge to watch the Scottsbluff Invite Thursday, Aug. 27th at 3:45 p.m. in Scottsbluff.
“It would be awesome if you’d come out and support the Cross County kids,” said Booster Member Reyna Ansley. “It’s a lot of fun to cheer them on. We all wish them luck on their season.”
Areas of identified risk with Cross County include start and finish areas. Some possible changes to meets to help manage these risks:
- Teams may be called to the start line 5 minutes prior to start to minimize duration in close proximity. Cross country meets could also consider using staggered, wave or interval starts when necessary.
- If possible provide an empty starting box of 6 feet between each team.
- Finish area should be designed structurally and with staff to keep finishers moving in a direction directly back to the team camps immediately.
- The area beyond the finish should be large enough to allow athletes to keep moving
- It is recommended to not have award ceremonies
The Football Scrimmage began around 6 p.m.
The 2020-2021 Bobcat Football Seniors were announced: Brian Turek, Zachary Rozmiarek, Hayden Blumanthal and Alex Neefe.
Coach Josh Dean thanked everyone for their support.
The first home varsity football game of the season is against Garden County on Friday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m.
Some changed for the home football season are:
- The Home Team spectators must park on the home team side. The visitors section will be from goal line to goal line on the south side of the field.
- Footballs will be sanitized periodically throughout the game.
- No shaking of hands after the game.
- Players should maintain physical distancing on the sideline if possible.
- Players should not share towels, water bottles or other equipment.
“There may be changes with every event,” said Ansley. “Just go with it. And if you are asked to wear a mask so that you can attend a game, please just wear a mask.”