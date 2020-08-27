Lights out during Tailgate Party

Fall sports for the Hemingford Public School kicked off on Friday afternoon with the annual Hemingford Booster Club Tailgate Party.

Winners of the four parking spots for the Bobcat Football regular home season games were selected. They are Heath & Destiny Solberg, Susan Morava, Shelley Blow, and Wyland/Turek Family.

The party began at 4 p.m. in the gym with the volleyball scrimmage.

“The girls are so excited to actually play a game, even if it’s against each other,” said Head Coach Melinda Cullan before the scrimmage started. “They’ve been practicing so hard.”

Warm-ups were done and the Lady Bobcats had just begun when the gym went dark!

They were pulled to the side by the coaches. Athletic Director Todd Westover and Principal Daniel Kluver immediately began to look at the breaker box when they discovered that it was a Hemingford wide power outage.

“Let’s play in the dark!” yelled one of the volleyball players.

“They were bummed,” said Cullan. “Especially since the Jamboree scheduled for the Tuesday before that was cancelled.”

They were able to replay the scrimmage on Monday night though.

“They were excited to play in a game like situation and showcase their new uniforms,” Cullan added.

This year’s senior Bobcat volleyball players are Landrie Nelson, Kayandra Cruz, Katelyn Varner and Rayne Jespersen.

“We have grown so much in the last year,” said Cullan who is excited for this season. “The girls were so excited to get back in the gym this summer and they’ve worked really hard.”