Local FFA Chapter does well at State Fair

Members of the Alliance FFA recently participated at the state level during the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.

“State Fair went good,” said FFA Member Seth Meyring. “I showed three gilts and my sister showed a Duroc. We had reserve gilt in the futurity show and she got first in class in the FFA Show. State Fair is always a fun weekend of hanging around friends and showing. My favorite part though is the nitrogen ice cream!”

“My favorite part of State Fair was making it into the final drive,” said FFA Member Ashley Carr. “I made it with my champion heavy weight market goat. It was a great experience for me, and I really enjoyed having my sister there to help me.”

“We’re planning a huge new event,” said Ashtyn Vivion, Chapter Advisor.

The Alliance FFA will host the Blue & Gold Gala on Dec. 3 with a prime rib dinner, auction, and dance.

“Follow our Alliance FFA Chapter Facebook page for more details, including ticket sales info to come. We are currently seeking sponsorships. $150 sponsorship gets you on the sponsor banner and includes complimentary tickets. Students will begin making calls to local ag producers, alumni, and supporters for sponsorships this week. If you’re willing to support us on our new fundraising event please reach out.”Alliance FFA results from Nebraska State Fair:

Name Division Ribbon Place Division Placing

Rasine Bolek Goat: Commercial Breeding D Blue

Rasine Bolek Goat: Commercial Breeding D Purple 2

Rasine Bolek Goat: Market Goats Purple

Rasine Bolek Sheep: Commercial Breeding Purple

Rasine Bolek Sheep: Commercial Breeding Purple

Rasine Bolek Sheep: Market Lamb – Crossb Purple

Rasine Bolek Sheep: Market Lamb – White Purple

Rasine Bolek Showmanship: Goats Purple

Rasine Bolek Showmanship: Sheep Purple

Ashley Carr Goat: Market Goats Purple 1 Grand Champion

Ashley Carr Sheep: Market Lamb – Crossb Purple

Ashley Carr Showmanship: Goats Purple

Ashley Carr Showmanship: Sheep Blue

Shelby Carr Goat: Commercial Breeding D Purple

Shelby Carr Goat: Market Goats Purple

Shelby Carr Sheep: Commercial Breeding Blue

Shelby Carr Sheep: Market Lamb – Crossb Purple

Shelby Carr Showmanship: Goats Purple

Shelby Carr Showmanship: Sheep Blue

Jayda Meyring Showmanship: Swine Purple

Jayda Meyring Swine: Purebred Market Gilts Blue

Seth Meyring Showmanship: Swine Purple

Seth Meyring Swine: Crossbred Breeding Gilts Purple

Seth Meyring Swine: Crossbred Breeding Gilts Purple

Seth Meyring Swine: Crossbred Market Gilts Purple 1

Logan Thompson Beef: Market Steer Blue

Logan Thompson Beef: Market Steer Purple 2 Reserve Champion

Tate Thompson Beef: Market Steer Blue

Wyatt Walker Beef: Commercial Heifers Purple 2

Wyatt Walker Beef: Market Heifer Purple

Wyatt Walker Showmanship: Beef Purple