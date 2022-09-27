Local FFA Chapter does well at State Fair

Members of the Alliance FFA recently participated at the state level during the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
“State Fair went good,” said FFA Member Seth Meyring. “I showed three gilts and my sister showed a Duroc. We had reserve gilt in the futurity show and she got first in class in the FFA Show. State Fair is always a fun weekend of hanging around friends and showing. My favorite part though is the nitrogen ice cream!”
“My favorite part of State Fair was making it into the final drive,” said FFA Member Ashley Carr. “I made it with my champion heavy weight market goat. It was a great experience for me, and I really enjoyed having my sister there to help me.”
“We’re planning a huge new event,” said Ashtyn Vivion, Chapter Advisor.
The Alliance FFA will host the Blue & Gold Gala on Dec. 3 with a prime rib dinner, auction, and dance.
“Follow our Alliance FFA Chapter Facebook page for more details, including ticket sales info to come. We are currently seeking sponsorships. $150 sponsorship gets you on the sponsor banner and includes complimentary tickets. Students will begin making calls to local ag producers, alumni, and supporters for sponsorships this week. If you’re willing to support us on our new fundraising event please reach out.”Alliance FFA results from Nebraska State Fair:
Name Division Ribbon Place Division Placing
Rasine Bolek Goat: Commercial Breeding D Blue
Rasine Bolek Goat: Commercial Breeding D Purple 2
Rasine Bolek Goat: Market Goats Purple
Rasine Bolek Sheep: Commercial Breeding Purple
Rasine Bolek Sheep: Commercial Breeding Purple
Rasine Bolek Sheep: Market Lamb – Crossb Purple
Rasine Bolek Sheep: Market Lamb – White Purple
Rasine Bolek Showmanship: Goats Purple
Rasine Bolek Showmanship: Sheep Purple
Ashley Carr Goat: Market Goats Purple 1 Grand Champion
Ashley Carr Sheep: Market Lamb – Crossb Purple
Ashley Carr Showmanship: Goats Purple
Ashley Carr Showmanship: Sheep Blue
Shelby Carr Goat: Commercial Breeding D Purple
Shelby Carr Goat: Market Goats Purple
Shelby Carr Sheep: Commercial Breeding Blue
Shelby Carr Sheep: Market Lamb – Crossb Purple
Shelby Carr Showmanship: Goats Purple
Shelby Carr Showmanship: Sheep Blue
Jayda Meyring Showmanship: Swine Purple
Jayda Meyring Swine: Purebred Market Gilts Blue
Seth Meyring Showmanship: Swine Purple
Seth Meyring Swine: Crossbred Breeding Gilts Purple
Seth Meyring Swine: Crossbred Breeding Gilts Purple
Seth Meyring Swine: Crossbred Market Gilts Purple 1
Logan Thompson Beef: Market Steer Blue
Logan Thompson Beef: Market Steer Purple 2 Reserve Champion
Tate Thompson Beef: Market Steer Blue
Wyatt Walker Beef: Commercial Heifers Purple 2
Wyatt Walker Beef: Market Heifer Purple
Wyatt Walker Showmanship: Beef Purple