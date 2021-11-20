Local Gymnasts Compete in WY

The Panhandle Gymnastics Team, which includes five girls from Hemingford.
The team traveled to compete at the Remi Stuckey Meet in Casper Wyoming, on Saturday, November 6. For three of the girls it was their first meet ever.
The girls gave a strong performance, contributing to their Level 3 Team winning first place. The girls competed by age grouping, with their all-around score contributing to the team performance.
Age Group 7-8
Leah Woodbeck -
All-Around - 31.200
Vault (1st) - 7.900
Bars (1st) - 6.700
Beam (1st) - 8.300
Floor(1st) - 8.300
Age Group - 9-10
Taya Hruby -
All-Around - 30.750
Vault (9th) - 8.100
Bars (5th) - 7.900
Beam (7th) - 7.100
Floor (6th) - 7.650
Atlee Gasseling -
All-Around - 28.800
Vault (3rd) - 8.900
Bars (11th) - 6.200
Beam (8th) - 6.900
Floor (8th) - 6.800
Gracia Votruba -
All-Around - 28.150
Vault (12th) - 7.800
Bars (6th) - 7.200
Beam (11th) - 6.300
Floor (7th) - 6.850