Local Gymnasts Compete in WY
Local Gymnasts Compete in WY

The Panhandle Gymnastics Team, which includes five girls from Hemingford.

The team traveled to compete at the Remi Stuckey Meet in Casper Wyoming, on Saturday, November 6. For three of the girls it was their first meet ever.

The girls gave a strong performance, contributing to their Level 3 Team winning first place. The girls competed by age grouping, with their all-around score contributing to the team performance. 

 

Age Group 7-8

Leah Woodbeck 

All-Around - 31.200

Vault (1st) - 7.900

Bars (1st) - 6.700

Beam (1st) - 8.300

Floor(1st) - 8.300

 

Age Group - 9-10 

Taya Hruby 

All-Around - 30.750

Vault (9th) - 8.100

Bars (5th) - 7.900

Beam (7th) - 7.100

Floor (6th) - 7.650

Atlee Gasseling - 

All-Around - 28.800

Vault (3rd) - 8.900

Bars (11th) - 6.200

Beam (8th) - 6.900

Floor (8th) - 6.800

Gracia Votruba - 

All-Around - 28.150

Vault (12th) - 7.800

Bars (6th) - 7.200

Beam (11th) - 6.300

Floor (7th) - 6.850

 

Age Group 11

Teagan Yale - 

All-Around - 32.350

Vault (6th) - 8.200

Bars (2nd) - 7.800

Beam (1st) - 8.300

Floor (4th) - 8.050

