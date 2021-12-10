Making High School Wrestling History

Thanks to girls like Emma Gomez, a Hemingford Bobcat Wrestler who graduated from HHS this year, girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport in high school.
Emma and her dad (Bobcat wrestling coach) Pete Gomez were huge advocates for girls wrestling in Nebraska. This wrestling season 2021/2022 is the first year that the girls will officially have their own everything. That means their own teams, duals, tournaments, districts, and state competition. For the first time in Nebraska High School sports history the girls will only be competing against other girls.
On Thursday, December 2, Hemingford hosted their wrestling season opening tournament. There were a total of 13 teams that traveled to compete. Seven of those teams brought a total of 29 male wrestlers and six of those teams brought a total of 37 wrestlers.
“The intent of the meet was for the wrestlers of the smaller area teams to kick off their season and to get as many matches as possible,” said Bobcat Wrestling Coach Pete Gomez. “Most of the wrestlers walked away with at least two matches. There was no team score kept during the event.”
“I’m so happy and proud that girls wrestling is its own sport now,” said Emma Gomez.
Emma is attending college at Wayne State and is the assistant coach for the Wayne High School wrestling team.
Her sister Isabell Gomez wrestled in the home opener on Thursday and Emma was cheering her on from afar.
“I can’t believe that there are so many girls wrestling now,” said Emma. “It really makes my heart happy.”
She currently is coaching three high school girls that are on the Wayne High School team.
“It’s so nice to see the girl’s line up on the mats to watch and support each other,” said Pete.
Isabell Gomez is a sophomore at Hemingford High School. She wrestled throughout her junior high years but stopped when she got into high school.
“I just wasn’t really comfortable wrestling with the boys in high school,” said Isabell. “So tonight was good, it’s such a relief that I’m able to just wrestle against other girls now. Most of us are friends and we have fun supporting each other as well as competing against one another. I’m so glad to be back in wrestling again.”
Along with Isabell, Aurora Hinman and Mady Radspinner all suited up for the meet, but unfortunately there was not any girls for Mady to wrestle.
“Aurora and Isabell had a great opening night,” said Pete. “Aurora had three wins and one loss. Isabell had two wins and one loss.”
“This meet was a great opportunity for all the ladies to get on the mat, work through the first match nerves and show what they have learned so far.”
The following schools had young ladies representing them: Bayard, Chadron, Mitchell, Sandhills Valley, Sidney, and Hemingford.
“Overall I think it was a great experience for all the ladies involved,” added Pete.
On the guys side of the event, Hemingford had four male participants. Creel Weber, Jonathan Fritzler, Nathan Randolph, Drew Varner, and Brayden McGowan.
“Due to lower numbers the guys had two or three matches,” said Pete. “Creel Weber had two wins, Jonathan Fritzler and Brayden McGowan had one win and one loss, Drew Varner had two wins and one loss and Nathan Randolph had a tough night with 4 losses, but wrestled well.”
After the meet the team loaded up and travelled to the Bill Young Invitational in Custer, South Dakota the next morning.
“This year the event was held in one day,” said Pete. “It also had a boys and girls division, but the number of girls was very high. Aurora Hinman wrestled another girl, but lost both times even though she was winning on the scoreboard. Mady Radspinner also had one other girl to wrestle. She lost both matches. Overall I think the ladies performed really well considering their experience level. They are both finding themselves in positions they have never been in before, but show a lot of heart and determination. Our goal is to improve as the season moves along, and I think they have a lot of potential.”
“On the guys side of things in Custer, Creel Weber came out with a stunning first place victory, and Drew Varner had a solid performance earning a 4th place finish,” said Pete. “Jonathan, Nathan and Brayden all wrestled well, but didn’t place at the end of the day.”
Coming up, the guys will travel to the Gordon Rushville Invitational on Saturday and the girls will travel to Sandhills Valley in Stapleton. Good luck Bobcats!
A total of 14 teams competed with Hemingford during their wrestling season opener on Thursday, December 2. Here are the Hemingford Season Opener Results for Hemingford Boys:
Boys - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Creel Weber of Hemingford
- 2nd Place - Jonathan Fritzler of Hemingford
- 3rd Place - Jarhett Anderson of Hay Springs
Round 1
- Creel Weber (Hemingford) won by fall over Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) (Fall 0:48)
Round 2
- Creel Weber (Hemingford) won by fall over Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) (Fall 0:47)
Round 3
- Jonathan Fritzler (Hemingford) won by fall over Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) (Fall 1:39)
Boys - 138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Wesley Jacobs of Hay Springs
- 2nd Place - Trenton Rushman of Leyton
- 3rd Place - Paden Morava of Crawford
- 4th Place - Nathan Randolph of Hemingford
Round 1
- Wesley Jacobs (Hay Springs) won by fall over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) (Fall 1:02)
- Trenton Rushman (Leyton) won by decision over Paden Morava (Crawford) (Dec 9-2)
Round 2
- Wesley Jacobs (Hay Springs) won by fall over Paden Morava (Crawford) (Fall 3:41)
- Trenton Rushman (Leyton) won by fall over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) (Fall 0:22)
Round 3
- Wesley Jacobs (Hay Springs) won by fall over Trenton Rushman (Leyton) (Fall 1:12)
- Paden Morava (Crawford) won by fall over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) (Fall 2:45)
Boys - 170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Peyton Abbott of Leyton
- 2nd Place - Drew Varner of Hemingford
- 3rd Place - Justin Schwanebeck of Hyannis boys
- 4th Place - Seth Dunn of Sioux County
Round 1
- Drew Varner (Hemingford) won by fall over Seth Dunn (Sioux County) (Fall 1:10)
- Peyton Abbott (Leyton) won by fall over Justin Schwanebeck (Hyannis boys) (Fall 1:05)
Round 2
- Drew Varner (Hemingford) won by fall over Justin Schwanebeck (Hyannis boys) (Fall 1:20)
- Peyton Abbott (Leyton) won by fall over Seth Dunn (Sioux County) (Fall 0:31)
Round 3
- Peyton Abbott (Leyton) won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Fall 0:56)
- Justin Schwanebeck (Hyannis boys) won by fall over Seth Dunn (Sioux County) (Fall 1:28) Boys - 285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Anderson of Hyannis boys
- 2nd Place - Brayden McGowan of Hemingford
- 3rd Place - Noah Yetter of Banner County
Round 1
- Gavin Anderson (Hyannis boys) won by fall over Noah Yetter (Banner County) (Fall 1:32)
Round 2
- Gavin Anderson (Hyannis boys) won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) (Fall 1:36)
Round 3
- Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) won by fall over Noah Yetter (Banner County) (Fall 0:56)
Hemingford Season Opener Results for Hemingford Girls:
Girls 114
Aurora Hinman's place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Aurora Hinman (Hemingford girls) won by fall over Marianne Zuniga (Sandhills Valley) (Fall 2:42)
- Round 2 - Taylee Williamson (Chadron) won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford girls) (Fall 0:27)
- Round 3 - Aurora Hinman (Hemingford girls) won by fall over Kyra Skiles (Ogallala) (Fall 2:00)
- Round 4 - Aurora Hinman (Hemingford girls) won by fall over Hailey Webber (Ogallala) (Fall 1:00)
Girls 165
Isabell Gomez's place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Addie Diers (Chadron) won by fall over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford girls) (Fall 3:39)
- Round 2 - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford girls) won by fall over Mariah Duran (Sandhills Valley) (Fall 0:19)
- Round 3 - Isabell Gomez (Hemingford girls) won by fall over Ember Diers (Chadron) (Fall 0:39)
Girls 235
Mady Radspinner's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.