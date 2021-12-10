Making High School Wrestling History

“This meet was a great opportunity for all the ladies to get on the mat, work through the first match nerves and show what they have learned so far.”

The following schools had young ladies representing them: Bayard, Chadron, Mitchell, Sandhills Valley, Sidney, and Hemingford.

“Overall I think it was a great experience for all the ladies involved,” added Pete.

On the guys side of the event, Hemingford had four male participants. Creel Weber, Jonathan Fritzler, Nathan Randolph, Drew Varner, and Brayden McGowan.

“Due to lower numbers the guys had two or three matches,” said Pete. “Creel Weber had two wins, Jonathan Fritzler and Brayden McGowan had one win and one loss, Drew Varner had two wins and one loss and Nathan Randolph had a tough night with 4 losses, but wrestled well.”

After the meet the team loaded up and travelled to the Bill Young Invitational in Custer, South Dakota the next morning.