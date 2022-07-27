Mayer commits to Wayne State

Recent Hemingford High School graduate Elizabeth “Liz” Mayer has signed to run track for Wayne State College.

“I am pumped that Liz has decided to continue her track career at the college level,” said Bobcat Track Coach Josh Dean. “Liz has the commitment, determination, and toughness it takes to be successful as a college student-athlete. Throughout her time at HPS, she has prepared herself for the challenges of being both a student and an athlete.”

Mayer qualified for the state track competition and recently competed in the West Nebraska All-Star games for both volleyball and basketball.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Liz will make the most of this opportunity and the Wayne State College Track and Field Program will be a better program because Liz is now a part of it,” said Dean. “She had such a positive impact on the Hemingford Track and Field Program and our school. She showed our track and field athletes what consistent effort in the weight room, commitment to practice and the fundamentals, and a positive attitude can lead to.”

“It’s going to be so different but exciting,” said Mayer. “I really did not plan on doing college sports; the sprinters coach contacted me after Honors Day and he didn’t even know I was going to Wayne State so it really worked out. I just thought that since I went to state track that maybe there was more in me. Normally, especially females start to peak around their sophomore year but my senior year was still good so I want to see what else I can do in college. I’m going to give it my all for the first season and see where that takes me.”

Mayer was a part of the Bobcat track, volleyball, and basketball teams all four years while attending Hemingford High School.

“People in the community have been so supportive of me ever since I started sports,” she said. “I have to give a huge thank you to my coaches because I never had such self-confidence until I met them. They have been my backbone for sports and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye. The hardest part about graduating high school was saying goodbye to all three sports.”

“I loved my teammates and they all looked up to me but I really just took the time to enjoy every single sport throughout my senior year,” said Mayer. “I built great friendships as a Bobcat and I think I’m ready to move on to see what bigger, better things there are in store for me.”

If you see Mayer, congratulate her on her signing. The community has enjoyed watching you grow and will continue to root for you.