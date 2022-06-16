Mayer competes in All-Star volleyball game

On Saturday, June 11, Hemingford Bobcat Elizabeth Mayer competed in the West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game as part of the West All-Stars.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” said Mayer. “It was completely new to me but so fun to meet new people and get to compete with the top girls in our area.”

“There was no pressure because it wasn’t an actual season game so we were able to have a lot of fun with it while playing a game that we all love. Plus we got a win out of it and that’s what we had hoped for.”

As a recent Hemingford graduate this was the last game for Mayer as a high schooler.

“I was glad that we got the win,” said Mayer. “Volleyball was my favorite sport so it’s hard to say goodbye to it but it was a good goodbye.”

Three weeks prior, Mayer competed in the Panhandle Prep Basketball All-star game.

“They were both fun experiences,” she said.

She will be attending Wayne State in Wayne, Neb., and will run for their track team.

“It’s going to be so different but exciting.”

Mayer is a lifeguard at the pool and on the Hemingford Swim Team this year as she decided to “come out of retirement”.

“Last time I swam on the team was in seventh grade,” she said. “I decided to swim again to stay in shape and get some good exercise.”

Complete story on the West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game:

The West All-Stars, behind 32 digs from Chadron’s Jacey Garrett and nine kills from Mitchell’s Macey Bosard, won the West Nebraska All-Star volleyball match with a 25-21, 25-18, 28-26, 19-25, 9-15 win over the East Saturday afternoon at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.

West MVP Garrett said it was a good last game of volleyball for her. Garrett is planning on attending Nebraska-Lincoln to major in radiology next year and just go to school with some intramural sports on the horizon.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity to play in this game,” Garrett said. “It was a blast and it was so exciting to meet so many girls and to just play volleyball one last time.”

While the West won, Garrett said the focus was on having fun.

“The last win is always great. We came out here to just have fun, but the competitive drive always kicks in,” Garrett said.

Garrett was also surprised that she was named MVP and was also awarded a scholarship with all the talent on the team.

“It was a gratifying experience,” the Chadron Cardinal said. “It was a lot of hard work the last four years just like all the other girls have put in. It was nice to be honored and the scholarship is great.”

Garrett said the best part of the game was playing with her rivals from high school.

“They have always been your rivals growing up and you never get a chance to really know them so this is a great experience with great girls,” she said. “It was fun getting to play with the best.”

The East MVPs were sisters Kailyn and Kya Scott of Broken Bow. Kailyn finished the game with 10 digs, 27 set assists, three aces, and nine points while her sister Kya had 10 kills, 11 points, three aces, and 23 digs.

Kya said it was a fun weekend and while the East didn’t win, the focus was to have a good time.

“It was such a great experience playing with girls that you competed against and it was so much fun playing with them for the first time,” Kya said. “The real reason for us was to have so much fun with each other and competing one last time.”

Kya was also surprised to be named co-East MVP alongside her sister.

“I was kind of surprised that both of us got it at first,” Kya said. “It is cool sharing it with my sister. We only have a few more times playing with each other before we play against each other.”

Kailyn said it was great to share the honor with her twin.

“Oh, I get to share this with Kya since we are twins,” her twin sister said. “It is great sharing it with my sister.”

Kya will be attending Concordia University next year to play volleyball while her sister will be attending Midland to play volleyball. The sisters will play each other at least three times next year.

Kailyn said it was a fun week to play volleyball.

“It was great to be back on the volleyball court since I haven’t been on one since last volleyball season,” Kailyn said. “The focus was just to go out and have fun together as a team and whatever happens, we just wanted to have fun with all the experience here.”

The first and third sets showed how even the two teams were. The first set saw the East take a 9-6 lead on two Kailyn Scott points and led 13-10 on a Carlee Stuhmer point. The West came storming back as Ogallala’s Gabby Caskey had six points and a 19-14 West lead. The East cut the West lead to 22-20 on three Kailyn Scott points, but the West won 25-21 on Caskey kill.

The second set was also close after a couple runs. The West led 6-2 behind three points from Alliance’s Avah Steggall. The East came back as Wauneta-Palisade’s Alexa Sandman had four points to put the East up 7-6.

It stayed tight with both teams taking the lead until the West went up 18-15 on two Hemingford’s Elizabeth Mayer points. Alliance’s Amauri Browning finished off the set for the West with three points, including two aces for the 25-18 win.

The third set saw the West take an 11-7 lead on three Garrett points. The East came right back as Kailyn Scott served five points with two aces for a 14-11 lead. The East led 20-14 on a Faith Hernandez point.

The West tied the match at 21-21 on three Caskey points and then took a 23-22 lead. The East came back and led 24-23 on an ace from Kailyn Scott, but the West went up 25-24 on a Leyton’s Cortney Holt kill and a Chase County’s Jerzee Milner point.

The third was tied at 26 before the West took a 27-26 lead and Holt served the final point for the 28-26 set and match win.

Even though the West won in three, the all-star game always plays five sets. The fourth set saw the East lead 10-6 on four Taylor Woehrie points. The West cut the deficit to 15-14 on a Trinity Penn block and a Mayer point. The East went back in front 20-14 as Kya Scott hammered a kill and then had four points for the lead. The East won the fourth 20-19.

The final set saw the East lead 6-1 on four Stuhmer points and led 11-3 after Lindsey Rippen had four points. The West cut the lead in half on a Mullen’s Alli Loughran kill and a Mayer point, but it was short-lived as the East’s Kaileigh Gilligan had a kill and Hernandez a point for a 14-6 lead.

The West came back after Browning had a kill and Garrett’s two service points, but the East won 15-9.

The West was led by Bosard with nine kills, seven digs, two points, and three blocks. Browning finished with eight kills, three blocks, six points, three aces, and 17 digs, while Gaskey had five kills, 10 points, two aces, and 17 digs.

Also for the West, Mayer had four points and 15 digs; Holt had four blocks and three digs; Chloe Dillan had five points; Milner had three kills, four blocks, two points, 22 assists, and eight digs; Avah Steggall had three kills; three blocks, four points, 20 assists, and seven digs; Penn had six kills, eight blocks, and nine digs; Alli Loughran had 11 set assists and three digs; and Tatum Bailey had three kills, four blocks, and nine digs.

The East was led by Kya Scott with her triple-double while her sister had a double-double. Also for the East, Woehrie had five points; Kaylyn Roblee had three kills, three points, and three digs; Kaitlyn Nelson had three kills and seven digs; Carli Bailey had six kills, three blocks, and three digs; Carly Jensen had three kills and three blocks; Rippen had four points, 12 set assists, and eight digs; Sandman had 10 points, two aces, seven set assists, and six digs; Gilligan had two blocks, two points, and three digs; Jaide Chandler had two kills and two blocks; Hernandez had four points and 11 digs; and Stuhmer had eight kills and 13 digs.

Mark Rein contributed to this report.

