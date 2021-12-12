Mini Bobcats show their school spirit

The Hemingford High School Cheerleaders hosted a Mini Cheer Clinic last week. Students from preschooler all the way up to age 12 were invited to participate in one or all three of the practices. Little girls and their families filled the stands on Friday for the Bobcat home opening basketball game.

Mini cheerleader Maddy Mullen sat on her grandma’s lap in the stands talking a mile a minute. When asked if she was nervous she replied.

“Nope!”

When asked why she wasn’t nervous she said.

“Because we pwacticed!”

She spoke in the cutest little voice but with so much confidence. Maddy is a Kindergarten in Mrs. Frost’s class and is the daughter of Drew and Lisa Mullen. Her grandparents, Gregg and Ronda Mullen traveled all the way from Brush, Colo. just to watch Maddy and her sister Natalie perform during halftime of the boys’ basketball game.

The girls were all called down to the gym floor. First up was a cheer “Hi to you all!” and then the group danced to a portion of “Cheerleader” by OMI.