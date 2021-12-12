Mini Bobcats show their school spirit

The Hemingford High School Cheerleaders hosted a Mini Cheer Clinic last week. Students from preschooler all the way up to age 12 were invited to participate in one or all three of the practices. Little girls and their families filled the stands on Friday for the Bobcat home opening basketball game.
Mini cheerleader Maddy Mullen sat on her grandma’s lap in the stands talking a mile a minute. When asked if she was nervous she replied.
“Nope!”
When asked why she wasn’t nervous she said.
“Because we pwacticed!”
She spoke in the cutest little voice but with so much confidence. Maddy is a Kindergarten in Mrs. Frost’s class and is the daughter of Drew and Lisa Mullen. Her grandparents, Gregg and Ronda Mullen traveled all the way from Brush, Colo. just to watch Maddy and her sister Natalie perform during halftime of the boys’ basketball game.
The girls were all called down to the gym floor. First up was a cheer “Hi to you all!” and then the group danced to a portion of “Cheerleader” by OMI.
This year’s Hemingford Bobcat Cheerleaders are: Senior-Sierra Miller, Juniors-Rylie Wright, Brinna Phillips, and Arielle Lawrence, Sophomores-Madisen Meek and Breana Specht, and Freshman- Ariel Warner.
“I really liked getting to know all of the girls,” said Wright. “A lot of them want to be cheerleaders someday, so I think it’s fun to get to know them and learn about their personalities. I also just like working with the younger Bobcat generation in general. It’s important to start showing school spirit young, and the Mini Clinic definitely does that.”
“I think it’s an important tradition because it’s a good way to get high schoolers involved with the younger kids at Hemingford and it exposes the younger girls to an activity they have the chance to do in high school,” said Specht. “My favorite part was getting to meet and hangout with the younger girls for a few hours every day. They are super cute and definitely made my day.”