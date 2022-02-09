Morrill boys, Hemingford girls capture wins

MORRILL – Cody Johnson and Andon Pittman each scored 16 points as the Morrill boys basketball team picked up their 11th win of the season with a hard-fought 47-41 win over Hemingford Tuesday at home.
The girls contest saw the Hemingford Bobcats score 22 first-quarter points and placed four players in double figures as Hemingford rolled to a 53-15 win over Morrill.
The boys game was a battle between two teams that faced each other a few weeks ago and Hemingford won over Morrill in the Panhandle Conference tournament.
Morrill coach Terry Lofink said this was a big win for his squad over a feisty Hemingford squad.
“Every win is a big win for us,” Lofink said. “I was proud of our guys and we have had a good year. We lost to this basketball team a couple weeks ago in the PAC tournament in Chadron in a really good game similar to this. Their guys made plays down the stretch. It was a little different tonight where we took the lead and hold on and make enough plays in the second half to win. They are a good basketball team and well coached and they have guys that are competitive and play hard. They make it tough on you to score.”
Hemingford led 4-0 to start the game but Morrill came back to score the last nine points of the first quarter to take a 9-4 lead and the Lions had two big 3-pointers from Johnson and Gavin Dunkel for that lead.
Lofink said when they got the lead, they kept it even though Hemingford sliced the deficit to a single point in the second quarter.
“It seems like every time we play them, it is a defensive-minded game,” he said. “I was proud of our guys. We really had a great effort tonight to get this W and moving forward because this is such tough week for us.”
A big key was execution.
“We did a nice job executing and I thought we executed our stuff better tonight,” Lofink said. “We run some stuff where we run some screen action and bring shooters off. Cody Johnson had a really big night. He hit some threes at the top and was really big for us. It seemed when they made that run to start the second half, when they had it down to one or two, Cody had a big three. And then Andon had a couple lay-ups where he looked like he was going middle and he went baseline and scored. It was a fun game and it is always a competitive game when we play Hemingford.”
Morrill led 19-13 at halftime and in the second half, it was a nip-and-tuck quarter where Hemingford cut the lead to 23-20 on a Rick Turek 3-pointer and later cut the lead to 27-23 before Andon Pittman nailed a two and Johnson had a trey to up the Lions lead to 32-23.
The fourth-quarter saw Hemingford slice the lead to 34-29 on a Turek bucket, but Morrill answered on a Johnson 3-pointer and five points from Pittman for a 42-29 lead. Morrill won 47-41.
Hemingford was led by Caiden Hill with 13 points.
The girl’s game saw Hemingford vault to a 10-0 lead behind 3-pointers by Avery Davies and Catherine Bryner. Morrill’s Brooklyn Brown hit two free throws to put the Lions on the board, but Hemingford led 22-3 after one.
The second quarter was competitive as Hemingford outscored Morrill 11-7 to lead 33-10 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Morrill score the first bucket of the quarter by Brooklin Hess, but Hemingford scored the next 16 points to lead 49-12.
Hemingford had four in double figures led by Catherine Bryner with 12 points followed by Kambree Walker and Kamryn Ash each with 11 and Avery Davies with 10.
Morrill was led by Hess with five points.
Hemingford coach Steve Morava said his team executed like a team tonight and that was the key in getting the win.
“When we play team basketball, we are pretty good,” Morava said. “Today, we played team basketball and everybody shared the ball, we rebounded the ball, and everybody played defense. That was our recipe and it worked out well tonight. Our defense was pretty sound tonight. Our guard pressure was the key and our team defense was pretty good tonight.”
Morrill coach Josh Guerue said his team is young and they are learning. They did play better than the last time out when they lost to Bayard in the first-round of the WTC tourney last week.
“I am super proud of our girl’s effort,” Guerue said. “They always give everything, and they work extremely hard and every game we know we can expect that from them. We are taking steps and we are getting better; they are just a little bit smaller steps than what we want right now. That challenge is to continue to get better and stay focused and get to where we want to be. I know we will get there, but it will take a little bit of time.”
Boys Game
Hemingford 4 9 12 16 – 41
Morrill 9 10 13 15 – 47
HEMINGFORD
Caiden Hill 13, Rick Turek 8, Cody Galles 7, Hunter Wyland 6, Ethan Specht 5, Daren McConville 2.
MORRILL
Cody Johnson 16, Andon Pittman 16, Gavin Dunkel 8, Christian Bokelman 4, Conrad Seier 3.
Girls Game
Hemingford 22 11 16 4 – 53
Morrill 3 7 2 3 – 14