Morrill boys, Hemingford girls capture wins

Lofink said when they got the lead, they kept it even though Hemingford sliced the deficit to a single point in the second quarter.

“It seems like every time we play them, it is a defensive-minded game,” he said. “I was proud of our guys. We really had a great effort tonight to get this W and moving forward because this is such tough week for us.”

A big key was execution.

“We did a nice job executing and I thought we executed our stuff better tonight,” Lofink said. “We run some stuff where we run some screen action and bring shooters off. Cody Johnson had a really big night. He hit some threes at the top and was really big for us. It seemed when they made that run to start the second half, when they had it down to one or two, Cody had a big three. And then Andon had a couple lay-ups where he looked like he was going middle and he went baseline and scored. It was a fun game and it is always a competitive game when we play Hemingford.”

Morrill led 19-13 at halftime and in the second half, it was a nip-and-tuck quarter where Hemingford cut the lead to 23-20 on a Rick Turek 3-pointer and later cut the lead to 27-23 before Andon Pittman nailed a two and Johnson had a trey to up the Lions lead to 32-23.