Pioneers to start season in North Platte

The Western Nebraska Pioneers held their first practice of the season on Monday, May 23, as they prepare for the new season, which will begin on the road.

Head coach Antonio Garcia and the players are excited to get back onto the field and play in front of the fans in the new Independence League.

“I love it here, definitely the small town vibe is different from where I’m from but my host family is great, the community is great and the fan support is great,” Garcia said. “Lots of new faces with the guys on the team but after today, I’m really excited about what we’ve got going forward. I know these guys are excited, my staff’s excited and I’m really excited to get going.”

With many new and returning faces, Garcia felt the first practice was amazing as some swung wood bats for the first time all year. Even with the adjustments being made, he is excited about the season.

“We’ll see as we get going. This is the first time the batters swung wood bats all year, most of them swing metal,” Garcia said. “So that’s an adjustment and I thought they swung the bats unbelievably. We have more returners that are coming a little later but overall with the group, I’m really happy with how today went and I’m excited going forward.”

The players are just as eager to get out onto the field and play summer ball again, especially in front of the home crowd.

“I’m really excited. The atmosphere here is unmatched like any other place. It’s always an honor to play for Antonio (Garcia)” returner Antonio Nanez said. “He helped me a ton in my baseball career so I wouldn’t really want to play for anyone else during the summer. Obviously the fans here, they’re the best fans I think definitely in the league.”

Paul Panduro is now playing his third year with the Pioneers and the former WNCC Cougar and WESTCO Zephyrs pitcher says it’s awesome to play in front of his home crowd and his family.

“It’s awesome to get this opportunity to play back with the Western Nebraska Pioneers, getting to pitch in front of the home crowd is always a blessing. It’s just an awesome environment,” Panduro, who is now pitching at Pittsburg State in Kansas, said. “Having (my parents) here is really awesome, a great experience and getting my parents to be able to see me pitch is always a good thing.”

The Pioneers began the season on Tuesday, May 24, in a road series against the North Platte Plainsmen.

The Plainsmen are one of a few new teams that have joined the league and everyone is excited to play them.

“I think it’ll be fun. I think the two markets they opened up are geographically really nice for us and I’m just looking forward to competing with them,” Garcia said. “I know that they’re going to have a competitive roster, every team is going with guys across the country but really excited to compete and get back after it this summer.”

For Nanez, adding these teams means he can travel to new places and still get to play baseball.

“Last year, I got to see a whole bunch of new places and this year, I get to see even more so I’m definitely excited to travel to these new places and compete against them,” he said.

For Panduro, the additions of these new teams mean shorter bus rides when traveling.

“I like it because it’s close,” Panduro said. “North Platte is like 2 ½ to three hours, Laramie is 2 ½ hours away so I think it worked out pretty good I think with the new league and getting new teams.”

The first home game will be Friday, May 27, against the Nebraska Prospects at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park.

“A big part of my recruiting pitch is telling these guys about how much our fans support us and I’m sure it’ll be very crowded and packed but I’m just really excited to see all of them again,” Garcia said. “We obviously love the support and we look forward to seeing them on Friday, hopefully after bringing back some wins from North Platte.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

