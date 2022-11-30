PPHD highlights area athletes who steer clear of tobacco and vaping

Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) is partnering with area students to spread the word on the dangers of tobacco use of any kind. The campaign features high school athletes from around the region who commit to saying no to the harmful effects of tobacco and how it can affect their performances on and off the field.

A campaign on PPHD’s Facebook page features six athletes from around the Panhandle who are leading the charge in their schools and communities on vowing to not use tobacco or vape products. The athletes highlighted include Jacob Dowser of Sidney, Kierra Miller of Bayard, Avery Davies of Hemingford, Drew Leisy of Bridgeport, McKenna Krueger of Garden County, and Ellis Livingston of Gordon-Rushville. Each of these athletes has a post on the PPHD Facebook page and whichever athlete has the most “likes” on the original post on Facebook by December 9, will receive a $250 scholarship courtesy of PPHD.

Jacob Dowse of Sidney, “I don’t use tobacco products because I like to stay on top of my game.”

Kierra Miller of Bayard, “I choose not to vape or use tobacco products because I want to stay healthy and fit.”

Avery Davies of Hemingford, “I want to show younger kids the importance of keeping healthy while on and off the court.

Drew Leisy of Bridgeport, “I choose to be vape and tobacco free because my future deserves good health.”

McKenna Krueger of Garden County, “I choose to stay tobacco and vape free for my teammates today and for my family in the future.”

Ellis Livingston of Gordon-Rushville, “I don't use tobacco or vape products because I want to perform my best in the classroom, on the basketball court, and on the track. I also don't want to deal with the long term negative health effects of vaping.”

As of 2020, 4.2% of Nebraska high school students smoke and 17.1% use e-cigarettes. In the last 2 years alone, vaping increased by 218% among middle schoolers and 135% among high schoolers. Teens who vape are now 3x more likely than non-vapors to become daily cigarette smokers.

Nicotine increases your heart rate, tenses your muscles, and decreases the oxygen to your brain, despite a reputation for 'relieving stress.' In young people, 5 mg of nicotine a day is enough to establish a nicotine addiction.

Young people also face increased instances of anxiety and depression and while it has always been thought that nicotine is a stress reducer, this is a common myth. In a study published by the Journal of American Medical Association, current e-cigarette users have double the odds of having a diagnosis of depression compared to those who have never vaped. Nicotine use in general can increase stress levels.

Students are the target of the tobacco industry and their harmful marketing tactics are creating new generations of tobacco users. By standing up to these tactics, area student athletes have the potential to be great leaders in their communities to help stop other students from becoming lifelong tobacco users.

Visit PPHD’s Facebook page to vote for the student athletes today: https://www.facebook.com/panhandlepublichealth.

For help quitting, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), and for Spanish services at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569). We encourage parents and teens to talk to your healthcare provider about resources and support. For additional resources visit www.QuitNow.ne.gov or www.pphd.org.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.