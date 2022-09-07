Strong serving leads Hemingford over Mitchell

The Hemingford and Mitchell volleyball teams hooked up in an epic volleyball match last Thursday night at Mitchell High School where the Bobcats got a combined 33 service points from juniors Brookelynn Warner and Mikayla Kumpf to earn the hard-fought 25-23, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23 win over the Tigers.

The Bobcats move to 5-1 on the season and Hemingford head coach Melinda Cullan said her team battled against a young, but talented Mitchell squad. And the 5-1 start to the season is something that hasn’t happened at Hemingford for a while.

“I think we played as a team. We had to trust each other and just everything that we do over and over again in practice and just trust each other,” Cullan said. “This hasn’t been done at Hemingford for a while in beating Mitchell so it is a big deal for us and I hope it gives them the confidence that they can go on and beat other teams, too.”

A big key for the win was strong serving runs and timely hitting from a lot of Bobcats hitters.

“We talk a lot about when they get behind that service line that their goal is to get at least three points,” Cullan said. “We practice serving a lot and it is a strong point of our game, so we have to make sure they are over and in.”

For the most part, both teams got the service in. Both teams did have missed serves, but it was the number of service runs by both teams that were clutch, especially when Warner had two huge service runs in the first and fourth sets.

But as much as the serving was key, both teams got big hitting performances from a variety of players.

Cullan said her hitting was very spread out.

“Everyone was hitting and everyone practices it,” Cullan said. “We make sure they are well-rounded players and not just for their positions.”

It was the fourth set that Cullan said that her team stepped up when they were facing adversity, trailing 19-11 to Mitchell and it looked as if there would be a fifth set. Hemingford found the right chemistry and came storming back in the fourth and kept that momentum.

“That (momentum) just goes to show how much of a team they are and how much they can fight and they can believe in each other,” Cullan said. “If a team can come from a deficit and come back, as a coach, you can’t be more proud of them.”

The first set was a back and forth encounter. Hemingford went up 12-10 on a service point from Kambree Walker but saw Mitchell retake the lead at 15-12 behind a kill from Emma Robbins and then five service points from Robbins. The Tigers pushed the lead to 19-14 on two points from LeAnna Shultz and led 14-11 on a Kate Pieper kill.

Hemingford came back to slice the lead to 20-19 on an ace from Walker. After a Mitchell timeout, the Tigers got a kill and Anna Cheek had two ace serves for a 23-19 lead. Hemingford stopped the run on a Bailey Sellman kill and then Warner served five straight points, including kills from Sellman, Breana Specht, and Kumpf for the 25-12 win.

Michell started the second set strong as Aimee Morales had four points for a 5-2 lead. Hemingford came back with two points from Avery Davies to tie the set at 5-5. Mitchell fought back to take a 14-11 lead on a Pieper kill only to watch Hemingford vault to a 15-14 lead on three points from Kumpf and led 18-15 on a Davies ace serve.

Mitchell got a sideout and then went in front 22-19 on three points from Pieper. Hemingford responded with a sideout and the Bobcats’ Emma Roberts had two points to tie the set at 22-22.

Both teams had set points with Hemingford leading 26-25 when Mitchell got a kill to knot the set at 26-26. Robbins finished off the second set for Mitchell with two service points and the 28-26 win.

Hemingford continued their strong serving in the third set as Specht had a five-point service run to put the Bobcats up 9-3. The lead didn’t last long as Mitchell came back on three points by Pieper to tie the set at 9-9. With the score knotted at 12-12, Hemingford’s Kumpf had five points including four aces for an 18-12 lead.

Mitchell cut the lead to one at 18-17 on two Morales points, but Ali Meek got a kill for Hemingford and then Specht served three points for a 23-17 lead. Just like the other two sets, the lead wasn’t safe as Mitchell cut the deficit to 23-19, but Hemingford finished off the third set on a Roberts’ ace serve and the 25-19 win.

Mitchell started off the fourth set strong as Robbins had five straight service points. Hemingford came back with four points from Kumpf to tie the fourth at 5-5. The Tigers came back with timely killing and strong serving from Pieper with three points, including two aces for a 12-7 lead.

Mitchell kept playing well as Cheek served three points for a 16-10 lead and the Tigers led 19-11 on two Evelyn Morales points.

Hemingford got a side out to stop the run and then Warner went wild behind the service line with 10 straight points including three kills from Sellman for a 22-19 lead. Mitchell came back to tie the set at 22-22 on two Robbins’ points, but a kill from Kumpf and then an ace serve by Kumpf put the Bobcats one point from the match. Mitchell had other ideas as Addison Lashley had a kill to make it 24-23, but Hemingford got the match-winning kill from Specht for the win.

Serving point leaders in the contest saw three Bobcats finish with double-figure points. Warner had 17 while Kumpf had 16, while Specht tallied 12. Also for Hemingford, Walker had 10, Roberts had five, and Davies had one.

Mitchell was led at the service line by junior Robbins with 15 followed by 10 from Pieper. Aimee Morales and Cheek each had eight while Shultz had five and Evelyn Morales had two. Pieper had five aces while Cheek had four.

Mitchell finished with 37 kills led by Lashley with nine and eight each from Addy Bowlin and Cheek. Aimee Morales led the way in digs with 22 while Robbins had 21, Evelyn Morales with 15, and Shultz with 11. Robbins also had 20 set assists. Mitchell, 0-6, won their first set of the season on Thursday when they took the second set.