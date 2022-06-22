Swim Team faces unfavorable conditions

The Hemingford Swim Team competed in their third meet for the season on Saturday, June 18. The meet was in Sidney with the weather pushing close to 100 degrees and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

“Hemingford had a challenging swim meet last Saturday,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “Due to high winds, the team was faced with not favorable water conditions. This didn’t stop several of the swimmers.”

“We had some new swimmers step up and swim amazing,” said Frost. “They really have worked hard the last couple of weeks and it showed Saturday. We also had Teagan Thompson break the meet record and taking first place in the 50 back stroke.”

The team will wrap up their season with a medal meet in Alliance on Saturday, June 25. The public is invited to attend.

“Come cheer on the team,” said Frost.

Races start at 9 a.m. at the Big Blue Bay in Alliance.

