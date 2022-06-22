 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swim Team faces unfavorable conditions

The Hemingford Swim Team competed in their third meet for the season on Saturday, June 18. The meet was in Sidney with the weather pushing close to 100 degrees and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

“Hemingford had a challenging swim meet last Saturday,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “Due to high winds, the team was faced with not favorable water conditions. This didn’t stop several of the swimmers.”

“We had some new swimmers step up and swim amazing,” said Frost. “They really have worked hard the last couple of weeks and it showed Saturday. We also had Teagan Thompson break the meet record and taking first place in the 50 back stroke.”

The team will wrap up their season with a medal meet in Alliance on Saturday, June 25. The public is invited to attend.

“Come cheer on the team,” said Frost.

Races start at 9 a.m. at the Big Blue Bay in Alliance.

Hemingford Swim Team Hosts Meet

The Hemingford Swimming Pool was closed on Saturday, June 4 for the first swim meet of the season. The last meet held in Hemingford was a meda…

Kimball freshman medals in Class D

NORTH PLATTE - Competing in his first Class D boys state golf tournament, Kimball freshman Kyler Lusche walked away with a 14th-place medal fo…

Bobcat athletes honored at banquet

The Hemingford Booster Club hosted the Hemingford High School Athletic Banquet on Monday, May 16, in the multipurpose hall at the Box Butte Co…

Two Bobcats Compete at State

On Thursday morning Bobcat Track Teammates Elizabeth “Liz” Mayer and Carlye Kresl headed east to compete in the Nebraska High School State Tra…

